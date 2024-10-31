With the nation’s support, a community embarks on the slow path to healing

Thu Vân

LÀO CAI — Nearly two months have passed since the devastating disaster struck Làng Nủ Village on September 10, yet time has done little to heal the deep emotional and physical scars borne by its survivors.

The once peaceful village was ravaged by catastrophic floods and landslides, leaving sixty people dead and seven missing.

Hoàng Thị Đạt, now in her temporary home a kilometre away from where her village once stood, feels as if the tragedy happened only yesterday.

"When I think about it, I can’t sleep at night. We all feel empty and exhausted. It’s hard to do anything properly,” Đạt said.

She reminisced about the close-knit community that once worked side by side, helping each other with farming and daily chores. Now, nearly half of the village is gone.

She recalls the warmth of family, friends and neighbours who once surrounded her, like her niece Duy, who was part of her everyday life.

"The night before the flood, she came over to help with the cooking. The next day, she was gone," Đạt recounted.

"She was only 37, gentle and kind. This year, she grew glutinous rice near my field so we could harvest and make green rice together. Now that she’s gone, my heart aches every time I see that field. I have no desire to harvest it.”

For others, like Nguyễn Thị Kim, the floods brought terror and a near-death experience.

"I was about to get up when I heard the sound of strong winds. I thought to cover my sleeping daughter with a blanket in case she felt cold. Then I heard a violent noise and everything went dark… When I opened my eyes, I was being swept away by water. I thought it was a nightmare," she recalled.

Kim's right arm was broken and she hasn’t regained full movement. Her right ear was also injured, leaving her with impaired hearing.

Kim’s three-year-old daughter was swept away as well, but was miraculously found alive by locals.

"People said she looked just like a teddy bear in the mud, mixed with debris—no one realised it was a child until they heard her crying," Kim said, her voice filled with relief despite the tragedy. Other families were less fortunate and in some cases, no one survived.

"I don’t think people have felt better yet. We still seem dazed, waking up not knowing what to do, how to start the day," Kim said, capturing the pervasive disorientation and grief haunting the community.

Expectant mother Lục Thi Nhụy was fortunate enough to escape with her family, who awoke early and fled as the waters rose. Yet, the loss of neighbours and extended family weighs heavily on her heart.

“I know I’m lucky my family is safe, but others weren’t so fortunate," she said, her voice breaking.

"During the day, we talk, trying to console each other, but how can the pain be lessened? My father-in-law’s two brothers couldn’t escape, the flood came too fast and no one at their homes survived. A father and son were at the hospital that day and survived, but their loved ones at home didn’t," she said, detailing the tragic fates of her neighbours.

"But when night falls and everyone returns to their own homes, that’s when the sadness really settles in."

Nguyễn Văn Cai, another resident, shared that his extended family lost 14 members.

"In the past, we would gather every morning to go to work and in the evenings, we’d gather again, even if we were tired. Now, they’re all gone," he said, his voice reflecting the profound loss felt throughout the surviving community.

Community support amid sorrow

Amid the sorrow, local authorities in Bảo Yên District are working tirelessly to help residents rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

Nhữ Thị Tâm, head of the Agriculture Department of the Bảo Yên People’s Committee, recalled the moment she and other district leaders first heard the news.

"Some district leaders decided to go to Làng Nủ, and it took six hours to travel just 20 km from the town to the village. They had to swim, travel by boat, walk and climb through landslides and floodwaters to reach the site," Tâm recounted.

"It was a heavy feeling for all of us. In that moment, no one thought about themselves, everyone focused solely on doing what they could to support the people," she said, noting how she remained at the office for two straight weeks after the disaster.

To ease the pain of loss, the district is prioritising support for agricultural recovery, with over 2,500 hectares of farmland damaged, including more than 800 hectares of rice fields. Reviving the winter crop is crucial to restoring the community’s food supply.

"Restoring agricultural production is incredibly meaningful to residents right now," Tâm said. "It gives them an immediate focus and helps alleviate the impact of their grief."

The district has allocated part of its budget to provide seeds and materials for the winter crop, focusing on crops that can be harvested quickly and stored long-term, ensuring a sustainable income source.

Looking further ahead, the district is working to secure funds for agricultural development, beyond targetted programme funds.

“While central, provincial and district budgets have been used, these resources are limited. Therefore, we are prioritising business partnerships as a key strategy for commercial agriculture. Through initiatives like land consolidation and assistance with investment approvals and construction permits, we aim to foster long-term agricultural growth," Tâm said.

Immediately after the flood, local authorities mobilised to ensure rapid support for those in greatest need. Within a week, a temporary residence was established, supported by both local agencies and private enterprises. This 2,000-square-metre area includes 23 sturdy steel-frame houses, each stocked with essential supplies, providing displaced families with safety and stability while awaiting permanent resettlement.

Meanwhile, construction of the new resettlement area for Làng Nủ Village is projected for completion by the end of this year. Situated on a hill about two kilometres from the flood site, the new location will offer a safer foundation. The plan includes 40 two-storey houses in the traditional Tay stilt style, with essential facilities like kitchens, bathrooms and a community centre. Infrastructure for roads, electricity and water will also support the long-term stability of residents.

Vice Chairman of the Bảo Yên People’s Committee, Nguyễn Văn Nhất, emphasised their commitment to complete the new accommodation by December 31.

"Our priority is the well-being of the residents and constructing the resettlement area is being urgently addressed," he said. Each family will receive between 800 to 1,000 square metres for both residential and agricultural use, allowing space for livestock and crops.

Nguyễn Danh Nam from Corps 12, under the Ministry of National Defence, the construction unit, expressed their dedication despite obstacles.

"After assembling the first house, the team encountered heavy rains each night for three consecutive days. Nevertheless, we stayed committed, assigning tasks and working in shifts from 6am to midnight and some days until 2am, to stay on schedule," Nam said.

He explained that the rain created muddy patches, which hindered construction, requiring them to use excavators and bulldozers to pull vehicles up slopes.

"With all our sincerity, we, along with the officers and soldiers on this project, hope the community finds stability soon. We promise to continue our utmost efforts to complete these homes on time," Nam added.

At the construction site, more than 200 personnel, supported by 50 pieces of heavy machinery, including five cranes, are working to erect columns, assemble floors and install walls. To save time, the team pre-cast concrete columns, support beams and floor panels off-site, then transported them to assemble the complete stilt house frames.

The first houses, now complete with walls, roofs, and kitchens, stand as a symbol of resilience and rebuilding.

For many, like Hoàng Thị Đạt, each hillside and rice field carries memories of those lost, serving as quiet reminders of the resilience needed to rebuild.

In front of the temporary residence, a vegetable garden has been planted by volunteers who came to show their support, with flowers beginning to bloom nearby. The peace that once filled this place may not have returned just yet and it may be a long time coming, but as the new village takes shape, residents find strength in knowing that the entire nation stands behind them.

Step by step, they move forward, upheld by a spirit of unity and hope. VNS