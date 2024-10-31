Plan for north central and central coastal regions with vision to 2050

HÀ NỘI — Promoting economic restructuring of the north central and central coastal regions in conjunction with growth and innovation is one of key tasks in the regions’ plan in the period 2021-30, with a vision to 2050.

The plan was issued by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà in the Decision No 1281/QĐ-TTG on Tuesday.

The plan targets to set up policies and solutions to support the development of sectors, sub-regions and localities in the regions.

Under the plan, advantageous basic industries, processing industries and green industries will be promoted.

Tourism will be enhanced to truly become a spearhead economic sector so that the regions will become a key tourism area of ​​the whole country.

Logistics will be developed in a modern, professional direction, applying advanced technology and meeting the requirements of international integration. Logistics centres will be formed associated with seaports, airports and border gates.

The region’s agriculture will be produced in an ecological direction, effectively adapting to climate change.

The agriculture, forestry, mining, aquaculture and seafood sectors will be restructured associated with the processing industry, ensuring sustainability and high efficiency.

Marine economy will be pushed up, especially coastal urban areas in harmony with the exploitation of oil, gas and other marine mineral resources.

Aquaculture and seafood processing industries will be formed in conjunction with marine environment protection, coastal and offshore industries.

Smart infrastructure

Another key task of the plan is to basically found a synchronous, modern and smart infrastructure framework, focusing on transport, energy, irrigation, disaster prevention and control and climate change adaptation.

The plan will complete the construction and expansion of the north-south expressway according to standards, connecting special seaports and international airports with localities in the Central Highlands, Laos and Cambodia.

Regional railways will be built with priority given to lines connecting major cities with national railway stations, seaports, economic zones, industrial zones, logistics centres, international border gates to soon improve transport efficiency.

In addition, the plan will develop the central dynamic region and economic corridors along the north-south axis.

It will promote the north central sub-region including Thanh Hoá, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình and Quảng Trị provinces to become an important growth area in industry and services of the regions and the whole country.

The plan targets to make Đà Nẵng City a national growth area, Quảng Nam Province a centre of mechanical industry and supporting industry, Thừa Thiên-Huế Province a centre of cultural industry, science and technology, education-training, high-quality healthcare, seaport services, trade and international finance.

Quảng Ngãi Province will be a centre of petrochemical refining and energy, sea and island tourism, whereas Bình Định Province will be a centre of information technology industry, services and tourism and marine economic development.

The south central sub-region including Phú Yên, Khánh Hoà, Ninh Thuận and Bình Thuận provinces will focus on energy industry, tourism services and coastal urban areas foundation.

An inter-regional renewable energy industry and service centre will be built in Ninh Thuận Province.

The eastern economic corridor (section from Thanh Hoá to Bình Thuận) will be promoted with a high-speed railway in the future. — VNS