Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Proposed fund contribution break for typhoon-hit businesses

October 31, 2024 - 14:05
VSS recommended a six-month break from pension and death benefit contributions for 3,300 businesses, which would save them approximately VNĐ740 billion (US$29 million).

 

Typhoon Yagi leaves a trail of destruction in its wake in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) has proposed a temporary relief measure for Typhoon Yagi-hit businesses, allowing them to halt contributions to their pension and death benefit funds.

This move follows a recommendation from Việt Nam Social Security (VSS), which reported that Typhoon Yagi had severely impacted 3,300 tourism businesses in northern Việt Nam, with 93,000 employees on the payroll.

VSS recommended a six-month break from pension and death benefit contributions for the 3,300 businesses, which would save them approximately VNĐ740 billion (US$29 million).

MOLISA generally agreed with the recommendation, proposing the Government grant VSS the authority to determine which business to be temporarily exempted from pension and death benefit contributions, for a period not exceeding 12 months. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Picking up the pieces

Over one month after the devastating flood triggered by Typhoon Yagi, survivors in Làng Nủ Village in Bảo Yên District of the northern Lào Cai Province are still struggling to move on from the loss of their loved ones. The flood levelled almost the entire village and claimed the lives of nearly 70 people. Local authorities and people from all over the country and overseas have tried to help the victims rebuild their lives. Việt Nam News reporters visited the site to report on the situation.
Society

Major policy changes set to take effect this November

Several new policies will come into effect in November, including the removal of audio and video oversight for traffic police, a requirement for sufficient funds when buying stocks and significant fines for lawyers who insult judges or prosecutors.
Society

Bình Định proposes pilot project for flying taxis

This innovative mode of transport uses small electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, accommodating up to five passengers. It presents an ideal opportunity for tourists to experience the natural beauty of the area from the air.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom