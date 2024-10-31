La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway suffers erosions in post-Typhoon Trami downpour

ĐÀ NẴNG — At least 2,000 cu.m of soil and rock have slipped along sites of the upper road on the La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway (passing the through central localities of Đà Nẵng and Thừa Thiên-Huế) filling up many sections of roadside road drainage systems and damaging traffic signposts and guardrails.

A report from the Đà Nẵng-based Department for Road of Việt Nam No 3 said downpours triggered by Typhoon Trami and tropical low pressure broke a section of the partition concrete wall on an upper roadside through a 750m long section of Hòa Vang district.

Erosions were discovered at 15 sites along the road and at a concrete pile of a bridge following an initial check on October 30.

It said the erosion will raise dangers for traffic vehicles as heavy rainfall is forecast to last through the first week of November.

The department has been implementing emergency activities in clearing fallen soil and broken concrete walls, as well as keeping traffic safe for all vehicles travelling on the road.

The 66km two-lane road section of the La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway, which helps connect La Sơn junction in Thừa Thiên Huế and Hoà Liên commune of Đà Nẵng, was put into operation in 2022.

The road will link with the ongoing Cam Lộ-La Sơn (from Quảng Trị Province to Thừa Thiên Huế Province) section to reduce the load on National Highway 1. — VNS