Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway suffers erosions in post-Typhoon Trami downpour

October 31, 2024 - 11:03
At least 2,000 cubic metres of soil and rock have moved along the La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway, which only went into operation in 2022.
The damaged site on the La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway. A least 15 sites on the road have also suffered erosions in the section through Hòa Vang district of Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Hoài Sơn

ĐÀ NẴNG — At least 2,000 cu.m of soil and rock have slipped along sites of the upper road on the La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway (passing the through central localities of Đà Nẵng and Thừa Thiên-Huế) filling up many sections of roadside road drainage systems and damaging traffic signposts and guardrails.

A report from the Đà Nẵng-based Department for Road of Việt Nam No 3 said downpours triggered by Typhoon Trami and tropical low pressure broke a section of the partition concrete wall on an upper roadside through a 750m long section of Hòa Vang district.

Erosions were discovered at 15 sites along the road and at a concrete pile of a bridge following an initial check on October 30.

It said the erosion will raise dangers for traffic vehicles as heavy rainfall is forecast to last through the first week of November.

The department has been implementing emergency activities in clearing fallen soil and broken concrete walls, as well as keeping traffic safe for all vehicles travelling on the road.

Concrete walls are eroded on the upper roadside of the La Sơn Túy Loan Highway. Photo courtesy of Hoài Sơn

The 66km two-lane road section of the La Sơn-Túy Loan Highway, which helps connect La Sơn junction in Thừa Thiên Huế and Hoà Liên commune of Đà Nẵng, was put into operation in 2022.

The road will link with the ongoing Cam Lộ-La Sơn (from Quảng Trị Province to Thừa Thiên Huế Province) section to reduce the load on National Highway 1. — VNS

Related Stories

Society

Central provinces prepare for Typhoon Trami's arrival

Typhoon Trami, the sixth storm of the season in Việt Nam is approaching the central provinces, prompting several provinces to issue bans on coastal activities, and implement flexible strategies to minimise damage to lives and property.

see also

More on this story

Society

Major policy changes set to take effect this November

Several new policies will come into effect in November, including the removal of audio and video oversight for traffic police, a requirement for sufficient funds when buying stocks and significant fines for lawyers who insult judges or prosecutors.
Society

Bình Định proposes pilot project for flying taxis

This innovative mode of transport uses small electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing, accommodating up to five passengers. It presents an ideal opportunity for tourists to experience the natural beauty of the area from the air.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom