Typhoon Trami claims two lives, leaves one person missing

CENTRAL REGION — Severe flooding, triggered by Typhoon Trami, has resulted in two fatalities in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế, with victims swept away by the deluge.

As of 10 am on Monday another person has been reported missing in Quảng Bình Province, while engaged in rescue operations and four others sustained injuries in Quảng Nam Province.

The heavy rains and flooding also caused significant damage, with 295 homes reported damaged in three provinces of Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng City.

Approximately 15,199 houses were inundated in the provinces of Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Đà Nẵng, while 431 hectares of crops and fruit trees have been submerged in three provinces of Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng City.

The typhoon also resulted in 1,018 urban trees being uprooted in the provinces of Quảng Trị, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng City, 71 livestock and poultry were swept away in Quảng Nam Province and 332 hectares of aquaculture in the provinces of Quảng Bình and Quảng Trị were damaged.

Furthermore, 950 metres of dikes and canals were damaged in Quảng Trị Province and 8.6 kilometres of coastline were eroded in the provinces of Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị and Thừa Thiên-Huế.

In the wake of the typhoon, Đà Nẵng City experienced three incidents involving 110kV power lines, with 177 substations still offline and several areas without electricity.

The city is actively working to resolve the issues.

On Monday morning, heavy rainfall persisted in Quảng Bình, causing significant flooding and many areas cut off.

Rainfall measurements in several locations were exceptionally high, particularly in the communes of Thái Thủy, Văn Thủy and Kiến Giang in Lệ Thủy District, where levels reached between 449mm and 540mm.

The water level on the Kiến Giang River at the Kiến Giang hydrological station exceeded the third alarm level by 2.67 metres, while the Gianh River at the Lệ Thủy station surpassed the same level by 0.42 metres.

In Quảng Ninh and Lệ Thủy districts, floodwaters cut off access to 11 hamlets in the communes of Lâm Thủy, Kim Thủy, Trường Sơn and Trường Xuân, affecting over 369 households and 1,314 residents.

Additionally, several sections of National Highways 9B and 9C, National Highway 15 and provincial road 558B in Quảng Bình were submerged, hindering transport.

Authorities have set up barriers and are on alert to ensure public safety.

Due to the prolonged heavy rainfall, landslide risks remain high in Quảng Bình Province.

The coastal area of Thanh Xuân in Thanh Trạch Commune, Bố Trạch District suffered erosion along a stretch of 1.5 kilometres, with depths of between two and three metres.

Currently, local administration and relevant agencies are intensifying efforts to respond to the on-going storm and flood situation.

The province is implementing a 'four on-the-spot' strategy (local command, local forces, local materials, and local logistics) prioritising the evacuation and relocation of residents to safe areas.

In Quảng Trị Province, heavy rains inundated many areas in the districts of Vĩnh Linh, Hải Lăng, Triệu Phong, Cam Lộ and Gio Linh.

Rising waters also submerged low-lying areas by two and three metres, isolating numerous hamlets in the mountainous regions of Hướng Hóa and Đakrông.

As of Monday morning, Quảng Trị Province evacuated 937 households, comprising 2,423 individuals.

To continue responding to the aftermath of the typhoon and heavy rains, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has urged relevant localities to strictly adhere to Government Directive No. 110/CĐ-TTg, issued on October 24 and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Directive No. 7966/CĐ-BNN-ĐĐ issued on October 22, as well as guidance from Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà during the emergency meeting on Typhoon Trami held on Sunday.

The localities were tasked with addressing the aftermath, cleaning up the environment and restoring normalcy while maintaining 24-hour monitoring and reporting to the ministry and the department.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned on Monday that between now and Tuesday midnight, heavy rain is forecast from southern Hà Tĩnh Province to Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, with localised downpours expected to reach 100-200mm and isolated areas exceeding 350mm.

On Wednesday, rainfall of 30-60mm is expected to hit southern Hà Tĩnh Province to Quảng Nam Province, with localised heavy rain and thunderstorms possibly exceeding 80mm.

The heavy rains may lead to flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods in small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes.

Real-time alerts for flash flood and landslide risks are available online at the Việt Nam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration’s website: https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn, along with separate flood and landslide warning bulletins.

On Sunday afternoon, after moving deep into the mainland of Thừa Thiên Huế-Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng, the typhoon weakened into a tropical depression.— VNS