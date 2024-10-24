Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu to benefit from ODA-funded wastewater treatment project

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — As many as 175,000 people have benefited from the Phú Mỹ new urban wastewater collection, treatment and drainage project, which was officially put into operation in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province on Wednesday (October 23).

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Ngyễn Công Vinh, vice chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, said the project plays an important role in the economic and social development plan of Phú Mỹ town in particular and the province in general.

“This is a project of cooperation between the two governments of Việt Nam and the Netherlands in the province,” he said.

The project will solve environmental pollution, and aim for sustainable development for Phú Mỹ new urban area.

Construction of the project started in 2019 with a total capital of more than VNĐ818.4 billion (US$32.1 million).

Non-refundable ODA capital from the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is nearly 31 per cent, while counterpart capital from the provincial budget is about 69 per cent.

It includes Mỹ Xuân wastewater treatment plant with capacity of 29,700 cu.m per day with various items, including inlet PS and flow measurer, garbage tank and grease and separation tank, contact and mixing tank, Caroundsel tank, final clarifier, chlorin tank, scada room and power system.

The wastewater collection system will collect wastewater of Phú Mỹ urban area to four booster PSs in Mỹ Xuân and Tân Phước wards.

The project ensures that the output wastewater reaches column A under Vietnamese standards and the target to thoroughly solve wastewater drainage for Phú Mỹ new urban area in the process of urbanisation.

It also solves the urban pollution. preserves environmental sustainability, and creates favourable conditions for the development plan of this new urban area in the near future.

Consul General of the Netherlands in HCM City Daniel Coenraad Stork said the Dutch government, through a Facility for Infrastructure Development (ORIO) grant, has been proud to support the development and implementation of this project.

“Through projects like this, we can protect vital water resources, enhance public health, and create opportunities for businesses in both of our nations.”

This project is one of several key initiatives that reflect the Netherlands’s long-term commitment to promoting trade, investment, and sustainable solutions in the region.

ORIO is funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and implemented by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

It contributes to the development, construction, expansion, operation and maintenance of public infrastructure in developing countries.

For decades, the Netherlands has been one of the biggest ODA providers for Việt Nam among EU member countries.

It is also one of the leading trading partners and investors of Việt Nam in Europe. — VNS