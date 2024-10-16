Quảng Ninh grapples with tall order of reviving dead forests after Typhoon Yagi

QUẢNG NINH — Parts of the lush green forests, which serve as the livelihood for thousands in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh, were uprooted or severely damaged after Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Việt Nam this September.
The tree trunks that once stood proudly against the weathers now lie withered and dry. More than a month after the devastating storm passed, the consequences and risks it left behind remain evident. The challenge of reviving the dead forests has become an urgent issue for Quảng Ninh.
|The lush green forests in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh were devastated in just four hours after Typhoon Yagi made landfall. VNA/VNS Photos Thanh Vân
|After the typhoon, large areas of fallen trees face the risk of fire, with the salvaged timber only usable as firewood.
|Typhoon Yagi devastates over 119,000 hectares of forest in Quảng Ninh province.
|After Typhoon Yagi, Quảng Ninh Province experienced 15 forest fires in areas of eucalyptus, pine, and acacia trees, which had been previously damaged by the storm.
|Residents of Ba Chẽ District are urgently salvaging forest products and cleaning up the forests damaged by Typhoon Yagi.
|The lush green forests, the livelihood of thousands in the province, are uprooted, broken, and twisted after Typhoon Yagi.
|Two officials from Hồng Hà Ward in Hạ Long City discovers and promptly extinguishes smoldering fire sources within previously burned tree trunks while inspecting forest fire hotspots.
|Residents hope that purchasing companies will not undervalue salvaged timber, as they have already suffered significant losses after Typhoon Yagi.
|Concentrated nurseries must hire additional labourers and extend working hours to urgently cultivate a large number of acacia seedlings to ensure readiness for the upcoming reforestation season.