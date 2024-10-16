Quảng Ninh grapples with tall order of reviving dead forests after Typhoon Yagi

QUẢNG NINH — Parts of the lush green forests, which serve as the livelihood for thousands in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh, were uprooted or severely damaged after Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Việt Nam this September.

The tree trunks that once stood proudly against the weathers now lie withered and dry. More than a month after the devastating storm passed, the consequences and risks it left behind remain evident. The challenge of reviving the dead forests has become an urgent issue for Quảng Ninh.