Little cooperation from zoo operators in mass deaths of tigers, lions, panther: authorities

HÀ NỘI — Mỹ Quỳnh Zoo and Vườn Xoài Ecological Tourist Park have not been active in cooperating with authorities investigating the mass animal deaths at their facilities, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said on Monday.

A total of 50 tigers, lions and one black panther have been reported dead at both sites in the southern region over the past few months.

According to Long An Province’s veterinary department, from August to September 16, a total of 27 tigers and three lions died at Mỹ Quỳnh Zoo. Among them, three lions were transferred from Vườn Xoài Tourist Park in Đồng Nai Province.

Đồng Nai’s veterinary department also reported 20 tigers and one black panther died in Vườn Xoài Tourist Park between September 8 and 22. This represents nearly half of the animals kept at the site.

Test results revealed that the dead animals were infected with avian influenza virus A/H5N1. Initial reports also showed that they were fed chickens imported from HCM City.

Mỹ Quỳnh Zoo and Vườn Xoài Tourist Park have not been proactive in working with authorities to investigate the outbreak, collecting test samples and promptly implementing disease prevention measures, said the MARD.

To prevent transmission of the virus from animals to humans, the ministry has issued an official document requiring Long An and Đồng Nai to closely monitor and manage the A/H5N1 outbreak on wild animals in their localities.

Measures to be taken include identifying the source of the outbreak and assessing risk factors, particularly the food sources for the captive animals, and the origins of the animals recently imported to both sites.

Long An and Đồng Nai authorities have demanded that Mỹ Quỳnh Zoo and Vườn Xoài Tourist Park take sanitary measures, closely monitor the health conditions of the remaining animals at both facilities and notify the local veterinary department of any new cases.

Owners of the facilities must also actively cooperate in collecting test samples, which will be sent to the National Centre for Veterinary Diagnosis for analysis.

Mỹ Quỳnh Zoo and Vườn Xoài Tourist Park must remain closed to visitors until the outbreak is fully under control.

The MARD also requires that Long An and Đồng Nai strictly handle any violations related to wildlife held in captivity, including regulations on reporting and controlling animal diseases.

Avian influenza virus A/H5N1, or bird flu, is a highly dangerous disease. Since 2003, Việt Nam has recorded 65 deaths out of a total of 129 cases across the country. Tens of millions of poultry have been culled due to the viral infection. — VNS