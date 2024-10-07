Tiền Giang speeds up completion of embankment to prevent landslides

TIỀN GIANG – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang is urgently directing relevant agencies to speed up the completion of a landslide remediation project in Cái Bè District to ensure people's safety.

Nguyễn Đàm Thanh Tuyến, Deputy Director of Management Board of Investment Project on Constructing Agricultural and Rural Development Works, said that since June, the province has spent about about VNĐ250 billion (US$10.6 million) to quickly overcome landslides in Cái Bè District.

In recent years, the banks of Canal No.28 through Cái Bè District have suffered serious landslides, with many sections of traffic roads having collapsed into the canal, posing a risk to traffic safety.

Faced with the urgent situation above, the provincial People's Committee has decided to build two kilometres of embankment along the canal to prevent landslides.

To date, the project has completed 80 per cent and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

According to the committee, when this embankment is completed, it will facilitate more than 1,350 households living along the canal to travel and transport goods safely, without fear of riverbank erosion.

Along with that, this embankment will also protect 810ha of agricultural land with high economic value in the province from saltwater intrusion.—VNS