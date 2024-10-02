Politics & Law
Home Environment

Trị An – the largest hydropower project in the southern region

October 02, 2024 - 07:53
The Trị An Hydropower Plant is built on the Đồng Nai River, flowing through Vĩnh Cửu District, Đồng Nai Province, 65 km northeast of HCM City.
The Trị An hydroelectric lake is 324sq.m wide. — VNA/VNS Photos Huy Hùng

ĐỒNG NAI — Trị An Hydropower Plant, built on the Đồng Nai River which flows through the southern province of Đồng Nai, is the largest hydropower project in the region.

65km northeast of HCM City, the plant has four units with a total designed capacity of 400MW, an average annual electricity output of more than 1.7 billion kWh.

Construction began in 1984 with financial and technological support from the Soviet Union.

The Trị An hydroelectric reservoir seen from upstream.

It generated electricity since April 30, 1988, and was officially inaugurated in 1991.

After being put into operation, Trị An Hydropower Plant has been providing energy for the socio-economic development of 16 southern provinces and cities, ensuring industrial and domestic water sources for millions of people, as well as supplying irrigation water for more than 20,000ha of rice fields in the downstream area.

A panoramic view of eight spillway gates of the plant seen from downstream.
Workers operate production activities at the central control room of the hydropower plant.
The plant has four machine units, total design capacity of 400MW.
Engineers check the relay protection cabinet of machine unit No 3.
Workers check the fire protection system.
Trị An Lake

Environment

Green solutions set to reach net zero target: MoIT

A series of action plans in green transitions and low carbon emissions and energy efficiency have been built as key solutions at provinces and cites in boosting the National Energy Efficiency Programme 2019-30, with an aim of saving from eight to ten per cent of total national energy consumption.

