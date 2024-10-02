Trị An – the largest hydropower project in the southern region

ĐỒNG NAI — Trị An Hydropower Plant, built on the Đồng Nai River which flows through the southern province of Đồng Nai, is the largest hydropower project in the region.

65km northeast of HCM City, the plant has four units with a total designed capacity of 400MW, an average annual electricity output of more than 1.7 billion kWh.

Construction began in 1984 with financial and technological support from the Soviet Union.

It generated electricity since April 30, 1988, and was officially inaugurated in 1991.

After being put into operation, Trị An Hydropower Plant has been providing energy for the socio-economic development of 16 southern provinces and cities, ensuring industrial and domestic water sources for millions of people, as well as supplying irrigation water for more than 20,000ha of rice fields in the downstream area.