Cold spell to sweep across the North on Tuesday

HÀ NỘI — A cold spell is predicted to impact the northern region starting on Tuesday, potentially bringing temperatures in high mountainous northern areas to under 16 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures of northern localities and Thanh Hóa Province are forecast to drop to between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius, while mountainous areas may experience lows of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, during this cold spell, the weather in the northern and northern-central regions will turn cool, with chilly nights and early mornings, especially at high altitudes.

From midday on Tuesday, northeasterly winds in the Gulf of Tonkin are anticipated to strengthen to level 6. The sea will become rough, with wave heights potentially reaching up to 2.5m.

As a result of the cold spell, moderate to heavy rains are expected to hit the northern region and Thanh Hóa Province starting on Monday evening, with some areas experiencing particularly intense downpours.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 30 to 90mm, with isolated instances exceeding 180 mm. Thunderstorms might bring the risk of whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts.

In the early hours of Monday, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hà Giang, Bắc Kạn and Thái Nguyên provinces reported moderate to heavy rainfall, including 44mm in Tân Trào (Tuyên Quang), 225mm in Tân Lập 2 (Hà Giang) and 100mm in Minh Lập (Thái Nguyên).

Tà Tổng 2 (Lai Châu) recorded 89mm of rainfall, while Công Bằng (Bắc Kạn) reported 44mm.

Soil moisture models show that several areas in these provinces are nearing saturation (above 85 per cent) or have reached full saturation.

The forecasting centre also warned of the potential for flash flooding in small rivers and streams as well as landslides on slopes, particularly in the districts of Sơn Dương, Na Hang, Yên Sơn, Lâm Bình, Hàm Yên (Tuyên Quang); Mường Tè, Nậm Nhùn (Lai Châu); Bắc Mê, Bắc Quang, Hoàng Su Phì, Mèo Vạc, Quản Bạ, Quang Bình, thành phố Hà Giang, Vị Xuyên, Xín Mần, Yên Minh (Hà Giang); Ba Bể, Chợ Mới, Na Rì, Ngân Sơn, Pác Nặm (Bắc Kạn); Đại Từ, Định Hóa, Đồng Hỷ, Phú Lương, Võ Nhai and Phổ Yên City, Sông Công City and Thái Nguyên City (Thái Nguyên).

Flash floods and landslides could severely impact the environment and threaten lives, damaging property and infrastructure and causing local traffic disruptions, potentially affecting economic activities and livelihoods.

Meteorological authorities have urged local officials to assess potential bottlenecks and vulnerable areas to implement preventive measures and respond effectively.

In response to the warning, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ordered provincial and city authorities in the northern region and Thanh Hóa Province to closely monitor weather forecasts and warnings regarding heavy rain, storms, lightning, hail and flooding.

Authorities should disseminate timely information to local administrations and residents to enable effective preparedness and responses to minimise damages.

Emergency response teams should also assess residential areas near rivers, streams and low-lying regions at high risk of flooding and landslides.

Authorities have also been advised to evacuate residents from hazardous areas to safe locations.

Monitoring and controlling traffic flow, particularly at fords, low-lying areas and regions prone to flooding or landslides, is crucial to ensure safety for both individuals and vehicles. — VNS