Floods, landslides cause human and property losses in northern region

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday have resulted in five casualties and heavy property losses in the northern region, reported the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

As of 5pm on Tuesday, downpour-triggered landslides and floods killed two people in Tủa Chùa and Mường Chà districts in the northwestern province of Điện Biên.

Meanwhile, 35 houses in Mường Áng, Nậm Pồ, and Mường Chà districts collapsed or were flooded, 17 households in Nậm Pồ were evacuated urgently, 33.65ha of rice in Mường Nhé and Mường Chà damaged, and 10 roads in Mường Nhé, Nậm Pồ, and Mường Chà eroded. Total damage is estimated at VNĐ3 billion (US$118,600), local authorities said.

In Thái Nguyên Province, one person moving on a flooded bridge in Định Hóa District was dead, a landslide destroyed a farm with 200 chickens, while some riverbank and wall sections were eroded, leading to damage worth about VNĐ290 million, according to the standing office of the Thái Nguyên steering board for natural disaster response, search, and rescue.

In Bắc Kạn Province, landslides caused by heavy rains injured two people and affected 15 houses in Bắc Kạn City and the districts of Chợ Mới, Ngàn Sơn, Bạch Thông, Chợ Đồn, and Na Rì. Besides, 13.36ha of rice and 9.82ha of other crops are now under water. Many roads were also washed away in part, including National Highway 3B, the route from Cư Lễ to Văn Minh communes, and Na Ngầm road in Cẩm Giàng Commune. Some other facilities were also hit hard such as the police station of Cư Lễ Commune in Na Rì, the health centre of Quang Phong commune in the same district, and the kindergarten of Vị Hương Commune in Bạch Thông District.

In Lạng Sơn, downpours inundated 26 houses and triggered erosion along many roads across the border province.

Prolonged rains also flooded many roads in Hạ Long City of Quảng Ninh Province while eroding an embankment in Hồng Hải Ward and a road in Hồng Gai Ward.

As soon as the incidents happened, the provinces’ authorities have visited and offered assistance to the victims’ families, controlled the traffic flow, placed warning signs, evacuated people and property to safer places, and supported local people to address consequences and stabilise their life.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted that heavy rains will continue in the northern region in the next few days. — VNS