Agency for radiation and nuclear safety marks 30th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety (VARN) has established a robust regulatory framework and implemented effective safety measures for the country's nuclear energy industry over the past 30 years, according to Huỳnh Thành Đạt, Minister of Science and Technolgy.

Đạt was speaking at the agency's 30th anniversary ceremony on Tuesday.

Đạt said the agency's increased inspections had significantly raised safety standards in radiation facilities and service providers in the industry and improved their capabilities to respond to emergencies.

He also said the agency was working closely with provincial science and technology departments to ensure stringent compliance with nuclear regulations nationwide.

VARN director Nguyễn Tuấn Khải said the agency had tightened its grip on radiation and nuclear activities.

With strengthened management systems, radiation facilities and service providers are now under stricter control. This includes issuing licences, registrations and maintaining a centralised database. All licensing procedures are now also fully online.

He also said the agency conducts around 70 annual inspections of the facilities to ensure compliance. It has also established itself as a regional leader in nuclear regulation, supporting the ministry in overseeing the industry.

It has also coordinated with other government bodies to fulfil Việt Nam’s commitments under international nuclear treaties, including those on non-proliferation and the management of nuclear waste.

The agency also kicked off the 6th Conference on Nuclear Regulations to review the country's progress in radiation and nuclear safety over the past few years.

Attendees discussed key issues such as regulatory framework, nuclear security, and emergency response. It serves as a platform for experts and stakeholders to share knowledge and best practices.

At the ceremony, the ministry honoured seven organisations and 11 individuals for their outstanding contributions to radiation safety and nuclear security over the past year. — VNS