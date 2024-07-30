Society
Home Society

Việt Nam second at int’l chemistry Olympiad 2024

July 30, 2024 - 09:06
China topped the overall medal standings, the Vietnamese team tied for second place with the United States

  

Việt Nam's chemistry olympiad team bags three gold and one silver medal at the 56th IChO International Chemistry Olympiad. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

 

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam ranked second out of the 89 participating countries and territories at the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad (ICHO), taking place from July 21-30 in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Education and Training has announced.

All the four Vietnamese students won medals, with three gold and one silver.

This year competition drew the participation of 327 contestants to theoretical and practical exams, each lasting five hours. The exams featured several new and relevant aspects which covered applications of chemistry in industry, environmental pollution control, and advanced materials, requiring students to demonstrate comprehensive thinking and precise operational skills.

China topped the overall medal standings, the Vietnamese team tied for second place with the United States.

From 2020 to 2024, the Vietnamese team has consistently excelled, earning a total of 20 medals with 20 participants, including 17 gold and three silver, maintaining a position among the top three. — VNS

More on this story

Society

Traffic accident-related deaths down 10.36% in 7 months

Notably, three accidents occurring on the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng expressway passing through Gia Lộc District in the northern province of Hải Dương, and another on the Trung Lương – Mỹ Thuận expressway resulted in serious consequences.
Society

HCM City's boarding houses must meet new requirements for safety

The HCM City Department of Construction expects that boarding houses for rent in the City must meet requirements to continue operating, such as ensuring a minimum floor area of ​​five square metres per person, be located in at least a four-metre wide alley, be no more than 100 metres from the main road and have an emergency exit.

