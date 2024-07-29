Society
Home Society

Traffic accident-related deaths down 10.36% in 7 months

July 29, 2024 - 16:10
A collision on Hà Nội - Hải Phòng expressway on July 11 killed two people and injured several others. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Traffic accidents killed 6,204 people nationwide in the first seven months of this year, a decline of 717 or 10.36 per cent year-on-year, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.

As many as 14,242 traffic accidents were reported across the country during the period, injuring 10,976 people, up 32.95 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Of the total, 14,125 road accidents killed 6,126 people and injured 10,953 others; 84 railway, 60 and eight; 30 waterway, 17 and injured five; and three marine, one.

In July alone, 1,889 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, killing 860 people and injuring 1,424 others.

Notably, three accidents occurring on the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng expressway passing through Gia Lộc District in the northern province of Hải Dương, and another on the Trung Lương – Mỹ Thuận expressway resulted in serious consequences.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam received 126 mandatory safety reports, one Level B, one Level C, and 48 Level D incidents, including 32 relating to a technical failure, two to a bird strike, 13 to flight crew, and three to technical staff, among others. — VNS

traffic safety traffic accident

Society

HCM City's boarding houses must meet new requirements for safety

The HCM City Department of Construction expects that boarding houses for rent in the City must meet requirements to continue operating, such as ensuring a minimum floor area of ​​five square metres per person, be located in at least a four-metre wide alley, be no more than 100 metres from the main road and have an emergency exit.
Society

All for the price of peace

In the fight for freedom and independence, many young men and women in their 20s, sacrificed their precious lives. Some left a part of their body at the battlefield and others who came home left a piece of their young, carefree soul.
Society

Prison sentence proposed for former FLC Chairman

A prison term from 24 to 26 years has been proposed for Trịnh Văn Quyết, former chairman of the Board of Directors of the real estate developer FLC Group JSC, for the charges of "fraudulent appropriation of property" and "stock market manipulation".

