ICA-AP Board meets in Hà Nội, vows to boost cooperative movement

HÀ NỘI — The International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP), in collaboration with the ICA-AP Women's Committee and the Việt Nam Cooperative Alliance (VCA), convened the ICA-AP Regional Board Meeting in Hà Nội on Monday

In her opening speech, VCA Chairwoman Cao Xuân Thu Vân commended the ICA-AP Regional Board for its efforts to unite ICA-AP member countries and create platforms for female cooperative leaders in the region to share valuable experience in economic development.

She expressed her optimism about the upcoming approval and implementation of the ICA-AP strategic plan for 2025-2030, a crucial document in light of the International Year of Cooperatives in 2025.

The VCA will always be a responsible member of the ICA-AP, actively joining other member countries in future activities to improve the alliance’s operating efficiency and global standing, Vân remarked.

She added that the VCA will facilitate the sharing of experience and mutually beneficial cooperation among cooperatives in different countries, contributing to the growth of the cooperative movement both regionally and globally. In particular, the VCA is committed to making every effort to successfully host the Asia-Pacific Women CEOs in Cooperatives Summit over the next two days.

The biannual ICA-AP Regional Board Meeting serves as a platform for member organisations to report on their activities, discuss ongoing initiatives, and align efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

A long-standing member of the ICA since 1988, the VCA has been instrumental in promoting Việt Nam's cooperative economy and fostering international collaboration.

Founded in 1895, the ICA represents a global network of around 3 million cooperatives and mutual organisations with a combined membership of 1.2 billion people, constituting at least 12 per cent of the world’s population. The top 300 cooperatives worldwide generated a total revenue of 2.4 trillion in 2022, providing stable and quality employment for more than 280 million people. — VNA/VNS