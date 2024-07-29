Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

ICA-AP Board meets in Hà Nội, vows to boost cooperative movement

July 29, 2024 - 19:22
The Việt Nam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) will always be a responsible member of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP), actively joining other member countries in future activities to improve the alliance’s operating efficiency and global standing, VCA leader remarked.

HÀ NỘI — The International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific (ICA-AP), in collaboration with the ICA-AP Women's Committee and the Việt Nam Cooperative Alliance (VCA), convened the ICA-AP Regional Board Meeting in Hà Nội on Monday

In her opening speech, VCA Chairwoman Cao Xuân Thu Vân commended the ICA-AP Regional Board for its efforts to unite ICA-AP member countries and create platforms for female cooperative leaders in the region to share valuable experience in economic development.

She expressed her optimism about the upcoming approval and implementation of the ICA-AP strategic plan for 2025-2030, a crucial document in light of the International Year of Cooperatives in 2025.

The VCA will always be a responsible member of the ICA-AP, actively joining other member countries in future activities to improve the alliance’s operating efficiency and global standing, Vân remarked.

She added that the VCA will facilitate the sharing of experience and mutually beneficial cooperation among cooperatives in different countries, contributing to the growth of the cooperative movement both regionally and globally. In particular, the VCA is committed to making every effort to successfully host the Asia-Pacific Women CEOs in Cooperatives Summit over the next two days.

The biannual ICA-AP Regional Board Meeting serves as a platform for member organisations to report on their activities, discuss ongoing initiatives, and align efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

A long-standing member of the ICA since 1988, the VCA has been instrumental in promoting Việt Nam's cooperative economy and fostering international collaboration.

Founded in 1895, the ICA represents a global network of around 3 million cooperatives and mutual organisations with a combined membership of 1.2 billion people, constituting at least 12 per cent of the world’s population. The top 300 cooperatives worldwide generated a total revenue of 2.4 trillion in 2022, providing stable and quality employment for more than 280 million people. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City's boarding houses must meet new requirements for safety

The HCM City Department of Construction expects that boarding houses for rent in the City must meet requirements to continue operating, such as ensuring a minimum floor area of ​​five square metres per person, be located in at least a four-metre wide alley, be no more than 100 metres from the main road and have an emergency exit.
Society

All for the price of peace

In the fight for freedom and independence, many young men and women in their 20s, sacrificed their precious lives. Some left a part of their body at the battlefield and others who came home left a piece of their young, carefree soul.
Society

Prison sentence proposed for former FLC Chairman

A prison term from 24 to 26 years has been proposed for Trịnh Văn Quyết, former chairman of the Board of Directors of the real estate developer FLC Group JSC, for the charges of "fraudulent appropriation of property" and "stock market manipulation".

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom