Society

Three Chinese nationals arrested after taxi driver murdered

July 30, 2024 - 12:16
Upon apprehending the suspects, they discovered the body of a driver, later identified as Nguyễn Văn Hải, 47, living in Hà Phong Ward, Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province.
The green taxi used by the suspects is taken into police custody. — Photo baovephapluat.vn

QUẢNG BÌNH — Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Vietnamese taxi driver last week.

The suspects, two males and one female, have been named as H.J.C., 18, L.S.J, 16, and G.Y., 17. The three are being questioned over the allegedly killing the driver during a cross-country taxi ride before leading police on a high-speed chase.

The incident came to light on July 28 when the police in the central province of Quảng Bình spotted a taxi with plate number 14A-325.45 behaving erratically.

They attempted to pull it over but were met with defiance. The driver fled, hitting two vehicles as he evaded capture. As the situation escalated, the police mobilised additional units to join the pursuit.

Upon apprehending the suspects, they discovered the body of a driver, later identified as Nguyễn Văn Hải, 47, living in Hà Phong Ward, Hạ Long City, the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

Hải is the owner of the taxi and worked for the taxi corporation Mai Linh in Quảng Ninh.

Initial investigations revealed that the three foreigners hired Hải for a cross-country journey on July 27 and subsequently murdered him in Quảng Ngãi on the same day.

The suspects were transferred to Quảng Ngãi Province on July 29 for further questioning. — VNS

