Conference promotes sharing experiences in lung cancer research practices in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — More than one hundred domestic and international health experts exchanged cancer treatment experiences, at the recent national lung cancer research conference in Hà Nội.

The conference was jointly organised for the first time by AstraZeneca and K (Cancer) Hospital, promoting the exchange and sharing of experiences in lung cancer research practices in Việt Nam and internationally, in efforts to improve the capacity of clinical trial research at hospitals.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương said: "We have witnessed remarkable progress, from traditional chemotherapy methods to targeted drugs and advanced immunotherapies. These achievements improve treatment efficiency and bring hope to many patients.”

Hương believed that research institutions would participate in more clinical trials, especially international and multi-centre studies, to contribute to people's healthcare activities.

Clinical trials play a critical role in developing new treatment solutions and medicines. These trials contribute to improving treatment practices and directly impact human health. AstraZeneca is actively involved in Việt Nam, conducting studies with over 6,500 patients across various diseases. Notably, a significant focus lies on non-communicable diseases like lung cancer, which has the highest new case rate globally and ranks third in cancer numbers in Việt Nam.

Acting Director of the health ministry’s Administration of Science, Technology and Training Nguyễn Ngô Quang highlighted the collaboration and exchange of experiences between Vietnamese medical units and international organisations in clinical trials.

"The rapid increase in clinical trials in Việt Nam is a testament to the dedication and commitment of scientists, doctors and the entire healthcare system. This growth is a beacon of our potential and aspirations for progress in the medical field, reflecting a healthcare system that is growing strong and ready to integrate and compete with the region and the world," said Quang.

The conference showcased numerous studies conducted in Việt Nam, marking significant advancements in lung cancer treatment and cancer prevention in general. It also provided updates on pivotal clinical trial findings recently presented at major international conferences. These research findings are poised to revolutionise the clinical practice of lung cancer treatment.

Deputy Director, K Hospital Đỗ Anh Tú said that the challenges Việt Nam has faced in treating lung cancer are due to economic constraints and barriers. Tú emphasised that the introduction of innovative medicines and advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic tools have significantly improved survival rates for late-stage lung cancer patients. Whereas survival rates for such patients were previously measured in months, they can now be measured in years and even multiple years.

Many hospitals in Việt Nam have passed the stringent evaluation procedures of large pharmaceutical companies, medical management agencies and organisations, and reputable clinical trial management organisations (FDA, independent inspection units). These hospitals demonstrate not only the capacity to recruit patients effectively but also a commitment to high-quality research data and adherence to Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and ethical principles in biomedical research. — VNS