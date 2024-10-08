Sea turtle spotted in Nha Trang Bay for the first time in years

NHA TRANG — A sea turtle has been spotted in Nha Trang Bay for the first time in years, marking a significant milestone for marine conservation in Việt Nam.

The discovery was made during a routine marine inspection near Mun Isle in Nha Trang Bay on October 4, when a specialist from the Nha Trang Bay Management Board spotted a sea turtle swimming in the waters and immediately captured the moment on video.

According to the Management Board's Deputy Director Đàm Hải Vân on Tuesday, sea turtles have historically been present in Nha Trang Bay.

One notable example was a female turtle that nested on Tre Isle in 2009.

Unfortunately, a subsequent decline in the marine environment forced turtles to leave for more suitable habitats.

Vân believes that the reappearance of sea turtles is a promising indicator that conservation efforts in the bay are paying off. The increased availability of food and reduced disturbances have encouraged turtle species to return to their nesting grounds.

To further support the recovery of sea turtle populations, the bay management board has proposed establishing a protection zone at Bãi Bàng, a known breeding ground for these creatures. — VNS