Đà Nẵng City to expand QR code system to all streets

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city plans to put QR codes on traffic signals on all streets, offering information for tourists and local residents, as well as some history, following a three-year pilot project in Sơn Trà district.

It’s part of the progress of the city’s digitalisation, outlined in the Master Plan in building Đà Nẵng into a ‘smart’ city in 2030-45 period.

Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng City People’s Committee Trần Chí Cường said the city has assigned relevant agencies at district level to implement the codes as soon as possible.

The project will help local authorities improve urban management through database and digital applications.

According to Sơn Trà District's authorities, the QR codes will provide full information of a street, in terms of its historical name and site along with traffic instructions. Each board will help visitors navigate journeys and data of the street when touring the city.

Sơn Trà District – a tourism centre of Đà Nẵng – was assigned as the first site to build the QR mapping, integrating software into the management system from 2021. That software will be expanded to other districts for mass application in the city.

Đà Nẵng has seven districts – Hải Châu, Thanh Khê, Sơn Trà, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Liên Chiểu, Cẩm Lệ and suburban Hòa Vang District – with 28 wards and more than 1,000 streets.

Currently the QR information is only provided in the Vietnamese language, with an English version to be built at a later date.

Đà Nẵng is seen as a trailblazer in boosting digital transformation and e-Governement in Việt Nam.

The administration already has sealed QR codes into all online completed procedures at the city’s administrative centre. — VNS