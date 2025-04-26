Sweden hands over historic documentary to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – As Việt Nam commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), the Embassy of Sweden in Việt Nam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, has officially handed over the documentary Victory Vietnam to the Vietnamese Film Archive.

Directed by Swedish filmmaker Bo Öhlén, the documentary honours the historic events of April 30, 1975, serving as both a moving testament to Sweden’s support for Việt Nam and a valuable historical record that reflects the global spirit of peace and independence.

Victory Vietnam (Chiến thắng của Việt Nam) captures the lively and emotional atmosphere in Stockholm on the day Sài Gòn (now Hồ Chí Minh City) was liberated, marking the end of the war in Việt Nam.

The film showcases Swedish people celebrating Việt Nam’s victory, singing songs of peace, raising banners in support of the National Liberation Front (FNL), and expressing deep solidarity with the Vietnamese people.

Interwoven with scenes of parades and heartfelt speeches, the documentary conveys a profound appreciation for Việt Nam’s resilient struggle, highlighting the international solidarity movement’s continued political and material support.

The handover ceremony was attended by officials, historians, cultural leaders, and media representatives. Filmmaker Bo Öhlén joined the event virtually, sharing his reflections on this significant occasion.

“When I filmed Victory Vietnam, I wanted to capture not only the historic events of April 30, 1975, but also the powerful emotions and solidarity that resonated across Sweden,” said Bo Öhlén, the documentary’s director.

“This film is a tribute to the Vietnamese people’s courage and fight for independence, as well as the heartfelt support they received from people worldwide.”

“I am grateful to see the documentary become part of Việt Nam’s national archive, where it will continue to inspire and remind us of the importance of global friendship and unity during challenging times,” he added.

The handover of Victory Vietnam reinforces the strong cultural ties and shared values between the two countries. The documentary is now officially part of the Vietnam Film Institute’s archives, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire future generations.

“This documentary reflects the deep friendship between Sweden and Việt Nam during pivotal moments in history. Through its lens, we witness not only Việt Nam’s courage and resilience but also the enduring human values of peace and unity that connect us all,” remarked Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi.

“As we hand over Victory Vietnam to the Vietnam Film Institute, I hope it continues to inspire future generations, encouraging them to remember the lessons of the past and strive for a future built on mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation. Our shared connection is the foundation for building our present and future partnership.”

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông praised the documentary’s significance: "Victory Vietnam is a remarkable film, beautifully capturing—in full color—the support and friendship between Việt Nam and Sweden during a defining historical moment. We are proud to preserve it as part of our cultural heritage for future generations.”

Lê Thị Hà, Director of the Vietnam Film Institute, also highlighted the importance of the occasion: “We are honoured to welcome this documentary into our archives. It is not only a valuable historical record but also a powerful symbol of international solidarity and shared values that continue to inspire us today.” VNS