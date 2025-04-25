Swiss photographer shows deep empathy for AO victims

GENEVA — Swiss photographer Roland Schmid has shared touching stories gathered from his visits to Việt Nam and heartfelt encounters with Agent Orange (AO) victims, highlighting their resilience and determination to integrate into society.

Schmid’s photo exhibition, titled “War without end,” has drawn significant public attention. Through raw and powerful imagery depicting the lasting consequences of AO/dioxin on both Việt Nam’s natural environment and its people, particularly the younger generations, Schmid delivers a message of compassion and solidarity with the victims, especially children.

Besides causing diseases, AO contains dioxin, which affects human genes, Schmid told a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Switzerland on the occasion of the nation's 50 years of glory (April 30, 1975 – 2025), saying generations of Vietnamese people are still suffering its effects long after the war ended.

Having visited Việt Nam multiple times, Schmid said he is deeply moved by the lingering effects of the toxic defoliant sprayed by the US military during the war. Despite the suffering, he expressed admiration for the spirit and resilience of the Vietnamese people, and their inspiring stories of overcoming adversity.

Looking ahead, the photographer plans to continue collaborating with organisations such as Green Cross Switzerland and the Switzerland-Việt Nam Friendship Association on projects that aim to address the lingering consequences of AO/dioxin exposure. — VNA/VNS