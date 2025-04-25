Vietnamese travelers gear up for holiday

HCM CITY – With the five-day Reunification and Labour Day holiday fast approaching, Vietnamese travelers are gearing up for trips around the country and abroad.

Travel platforms have reported a notable surge in Vietnamese individuals seeking accommodations for their upcoming getaways.

According to data from digital travel platform Agoda, interest in international travel during this holiday has soared from 26 per cent to 46 per cent year-on-year, based on accommodation search data. Booking.com notes that the extended five-day break, one of the longest holidays of the year, is fueling interest in both domestic and international travel among the Vietnamese.

The company revealed that 41 per cent of Vietnamese travelers have expressed a desire to travel during public holidays this year. From serene coastal getaways to culturally vibrant cities, Vietnamese travelers are eagerly embracing diverse experiences to make the most of this extended holiday period.

Booking.com's 2025 Travel Trends data indicates that 65 per cent of Vietnamese travelers place a high priority on good weather when planning their trips. This preference explains the popularity of destinations like Đà Nẵng and Đà Lạt, known for their favourable climates during this extended holiday period.

Coastal destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Vũng Tàu, and Nha Trang continue to attract travelers seeking beach holidays and seaside relaxation. Simultaneously, cities like Đà Lạt, Huế, Hội An, and Hà Nội, renowned for their cultural heritage and historical significance, remain top choices for travelers keen on exploring Vietnam's rich history and vibrant culture.

Moreover, Vietnamese travelers have shown a strong interest in international destinations during this holiday period.

According to Agoda, the top 10 international destinations favoured by Vietnamese travelers include Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, Bali, and Osaka.

Lâm Vũ, country director for Việt Nam at Agoda, said: “This extended holiday is inspiring more Vietnamese travelers to venture abroad and explore exciting destinations across Asia. All-time favorites like Bangkok, Tokyo, and Seoul offer endless adventure, culture, and culinary experiences to enjoy."

The rich cultural tapestry and diverse landscapes of the Asia Pacific region continue to allure Vietnamese travelers, according to Booking.com's report. Short-haul destinations are proving to be popular choices, with all top 10 most-searched cities experiencing increased interest compared to the same period last year.

Bangkok, Seoul, and Tokyo emerge as the preferred getaways for this extended weekend, while Shanghai has also entered the top 10 list, indicating a growing interest in culturally rich and easily accessible destinations.

Prepare well for a better trip

To ensure a smooth and worry-free holiday experience, experts advise travelers to consider purchasing travel insurance, as many Vietnamese still underestimate the importance of travel insurance and the potential risks that can disrupt even the most well-planned vacations.

They highlight that unexpected events such as natural disasters, medical emergencies, lost luggage, or flight delays can unexpectedly impact travel plans, leading to unforeseen expenses and stress. Therefore, having comprehensive travel insurance can provide financial and physical protection, offering travelers peace of mind and confidence during their journeys.

For instance, the recent 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28 resulting in thousands of casualties and widespread destruction across Myanmar and Thailand, serves as a stark reminder of how unpredictable travel can be. With Thailand being a top destination for Vietnamese travelers, such disasters highlight the need for both financial and physical protection.

Medical emergencies abroad can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and without travel insurance, travelers may face overwhelming expenses for hospital bills, emergency evacuations, or trip cancellations.

“Travel insurance is not just about coverage-it's about confidence and peace of mind,” said a representative from regional insurtech, Igloo Vietnam. “When you’re thousands of kilometers away from home, one minor issue can ruin the whole trip.”

From lost luggage and delayed flights to serious medical emergencies, Igloo said that travelers should be equipped with the right protection for peace of mind - especially as international incidents like natural disasters or flight cancellations become increasingly common.

To prepare better, Igloo suggests travellers carefully consider coverage by reviewing the policy details carefully and check if it covers medical expenses, emergency assistance, lost passports, trip cancellations, and others.

A comprehensive plan will protect travellers throughout their journey, it said, stressing that not every policy fits every trip.

Solo adventures, adventure sports, or overseas business trips come with different levels of risk - and require insurance tailored to your specific travel needs, Igloo said.

The company also suggests travellers look for insurers that offer round-the-clock customer service in your preferred language. This can be a huge advantage when filing claims or seeking help while abroad.

Purchasing travel insurance as soon as a flight or tour is booked ensures travellers will be covered in case of unexpected changes like trip cancellations, rescheduled flights, or visa rejections.

No one wants things to go wrong on their vacation. But if they do, travel insurance can be your financial safety net - helping you minimise losses and continue your journey with peace of mind. A memorable trip isn’t just about where you go - it’s about how well you’ve prepared before you leave, the company said.

Việt Nam is emerging as a significant outbound tourism market, with a sharp increase in international trips over recent years. In 2024, Japan welcomed over 620,000 Vietnamese tourists, an 8 per cent increase from 2023 - placing Việt Nam among its top 10 source markets.

South Korean also saw a 30 per cent increase in Vietnamese visitors, making Việt Nam its largest ASEAN source market.

Thanks to its affordability and close proximity, Thailand remains a top destination for Vietnamese travelers. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Việt Nam now ranks eighth among Thailand’s top source markets.

Meanwhile, Singapore and Malaysia also continue to appeal to Vietnamese travelers seeking family-friendly and culturally rich experiences. VNS