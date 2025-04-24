Hunan tourism blitz in Hà Nội brings Việt Nam, China closer

HÀ NỘI — The Hunan (China) cultural exchange and tourism promotion event held in Hà Nội on April 23 underscored efforts to enhance tourism and cultural understanding between Việt Nam and China.

In his address, General Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyễn Trùng Khánh highlighted the event’s significance amid celebrations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange, noting that tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges have long been recognised as key pillars in fostering trust, deepening mutual understanding, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Bilateral tourism cooperation continues to thrive, supported by a growing framework of ministry and local-level agreements covering policy coordination, promotion, training, and people-to-people exchange.

In 2024, more than 3.7 million Chinese visitors traveled to Việt Nam, a 114 per cent jump from 2023. The first quarter of 2025 alone saw nearly 1.2 million Chinese visitors, up 78.3 per cent from last year.

Việt Nam is also sending hordes of tourists to China. In Hunan, it snagged fourth place for foreign arrivals, with over 159,000 Vietnamese flocking there in 2024. Hunan’s iconic spots like Zhangjiajie and Fenghuang ancient town are winning over Vietnamese travellers with epic scenery, rich heritage, and modern tourism services.

Vice Governor of Hunan province Jiang Difei pushed for a joint cultural and tourism cooperation mechanism, proposing simplified visa processes, smoother customs procedures, and enhanced institutional and infrastructure frameworks to boost regional collaboration.

He also advocated for a cross-border tourism ecosystem, complete with unique border tourism routes and a “one journey, multiple destinations” model for seamless travel.

As part of the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange, Việt Nam plans to host two tourism promotion events in several major Chinese cities, while backing Hunan and other Chinese provinces in similar activities in the country.

VNAT is ready to team up with travel companies from both countries to craft interconnected travel packages, hold familiarisation trips, expand air routes, and cut visa red tape, Khánh added. — VNA/VNS