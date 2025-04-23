Community unites for marine protection at Nghệ An's Cửa Lò Beach clean-up

NGHỆ AN — The Border Guard Command of Nghệ An Province has collaborated with various agencies, units, and local authorities to organise a 'Let's Clean the Sea' programme at Cửa Lò Beach.

The event attracted participants from the Nghệ An Provincial Border Guard, the North Central Mobile Police Regiment, and several universities and colleges in the province. During the event, the organising committee also presented numerous gifts to students facing difficult circumstances.

The 'Let's Clean the Sea' programme aims to raise awareness and foster a sense of responsibility within the community regarding marine environmental protection. It contributes to building a green, clean and beautiful tourism image for the locality.

Additionally, coastal border units of the Border Guard of Nghệ An Province launched a separate clean sea campaign, working alongside authorities to promote environmental awareness and encourage a lifestyle that is friendly to nature.

This activity aligns with the Cửa Lò Tourism Festival 2025 and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Cửa Lò is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for tourists, celebrating 117 years of establishment and 30 years of development, particularly after integrating into the administrative boundaries of Vinh City, transforming it into a coastal city. With its convenient transportation access, Cửa Lò Beach tourism is an integral part of the network connecting popular tours in Nghệ An and neighbouring provinces. VNS