Products to celebrate 50th reunification anniversary

by Lê Hương*

The nation is preparing for a variety of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of liberation of the South and national reunification. To mark this significant milestone, numerous businesses have launched their own commemorative initiatives.

Phú Quý Jewelry, a renowned name in the gold and silver industry, has unveiled a limited-edition five-tael silver bar for 2025. The bar is engraved with the image of Tank No 846 entering the Independence Palace – a powerful symbol of national liberation. Captured by war journalist Trần Mai Hưởng of the Vietnam News Agency, this iconic photograph represents the end of the anti-American war.

The company has produced only 2,025 silver bars for the commemoration.

“Phú Quý is a long-established name in the gold and silver industry,” Hoàng Long, Marketing manager of Phú Quý Jewelry, told Việt Nam News. “In recent years, we’ve focused on developing high-quality silver products, especially silver bars and decorative items.”

Long explained that the biggest challenge in crafting this silver product was capturing the essence of such an important historical image in a static, metal form.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Huyền, a designer at Phú Quý Jewelry, every detail – whether it’s the iron gate or the tank – serves as a witness to history.

“That’s why we never alter the image, we always treat it with deep respect,” she said. “Each line we draw reflects the artist's dedication and our goal is to preserve the original spirit of the photograph. To me, no detail is more or less important – they all matter equally.”

Huyền added that, while adapting the composition of the original image to fit the dimensions of the five-tael silver bar, the design team slightly adjusted the position of the flag, but the overall meaning and composition remained intact.

Online orders for the commemorative silver bar opened on April 1, 2025, and within just three hours, 800 pieces were sold. The remaining products will be distributed to over 100 Phú Quý Jewelry stores nationwide.

“This silver bar holds great historical significance for me,” said Triệu Khánh Huyền, a customer who ordered the silver bar.

“I want to keep it because Phú Quý created it as a heartfelt token of appreciation for their customers. It’s priced based on the value of investment silver, with no additional cost for the craftsmanship.”

Pierre Cardin, a well-loved French shoe brand in Việt Nam, has introduced a special edition of their iconic loafer. The shoes are crafted from high-quality cow leather and adorned with a '50' logo on one side to celebrate the anniversary.

“The loafer model is a renowned design by Pierre Cardin worldwide,” said Phạm Minh Thắng, the CEO of Pierre Cardin Shoes Retail Chain Greater Mekong Region. “It maintains the appearance of a formal office shoe, yet it is very popular among Vietnamese consumers due to its comfort, durability and ease of wear.”

For Thắng, beyond being a leading brand in Việt Nam and representing French companies that deeply care about the Vietnamese market, this year is also personally significant, as it marks the 50th anniversary of both the nation's reunification and Thắng’s birth in 1975.

Tôn Thất Vỹ, a customer of Pierre Cardin Vietnam, said that he finds it very meaningful to see references to the 50th anniversary of reunification everywhere he goes.

“The fact that the brand I love, Pierre Cardin, is also celebrating this milestone makes it even more special,” he said. “I think I should own a pair during such a significant time.”

Pierre Cardin is offering a special prize of VNĐ 1,975,000 (approximately US$76) for the first 1,975 customers in Việt Nam.

If you want to celebrate this special year and embrace the spirit of Vietnamese pride, order one of these limited-edition products to join in the national celebration. VNS

(*with an additional interview by Bảo Long)