Artwork crafted from tree uprooted by Typhoon Yagi

HÀ NỘI — An art installation made from an old tree felled by Typhoon Yagi will be unveiled to the public this week at the exact spot where it fell in Cổ Tân Square near the Hà Nội Opera House.

The 70-year-old mahogany tree, once believed to stand forever as a silent witness to the capital's evolving story, was among the 25,000 trees uprooted by the devastating storm that swept through Hà Nội last September.

With the eyes and heart of an artist, Tia-Thủy Nguyễn has transformed the fallen mahogany tree into Hồi Sinh (Resurrection) – a towering nine-metre-high, two-metre-wide sculpture crafted from stainless steel and quartz. This shimmering, majestic artwork embodies nature's soul and explores themes of life, death and the eternal cycle of transformation. For Tia-Thủy Nguyễn, the fallen trunk symbolises not the end, but a transition where energy is reborn into vibrant new forms.

In 2023, Tia-Thủy Nguyễn created Hoa Đời using similar techniques, but with Resurrection, she elevated her artistry to new heights. Over 6,000 hours and more than six tonnes of stainless steel transformed the fallen trunk into a majestic towering sculpture.

Sheets of 5mm-thick steel were meticulously hand-forged to follow the rugged contours of the tree, creating grooves and ridges that reimagine bark in a shimmering metallic language. Thousands of steel leaves and vibrant quartz 'blossoms' adorn the branches, which twist and bend with natural fluidity. As sunlight peaks, the sculpture awakens, singing a radiant hymn to life.

This dazzling creation is not just an art installation but a testament to resilience. Its metallic shell symbolises rebirth, echoing the artist’s belief that death is not an end, but the dawn of a stronger, more vibrant chapter – much like rising renewed after a storm.

A playful dance with sunlight

Resurrection now stands where the old mahogany tree once grew. Brought back to 'life' by Tia-Thủy Nguyễn, it transcends being a static sculpture – it has presence, breath and the power to engage with its surroundings.

Light, a signature element of Tia-Thủy Nguyễn’s work, becomes integral to the piece. Sunlight dances off its shimmering steel leaves and quartz blossoms, creating ever-changing light displays. The artist has skillfully balanced the grandeur of a large-scale installation with meticulous attention to detail, creating a work that resonates deeply.

Paired with Resurrection is Echo by Trần Mạnh Hùng. Crafted from the same mahogany tree, Echo features benches arranged in concentric arcs facing the sculpture, evoking tree rings as memories etched in wood. Encased in acrylic blocks and set atop stainless steel stands, the design suggests time as a shimmering river, flowing endlessly through memory and reflection.

Together, the two works create a space both nostalgic and contemporary, serene yet vibrant – a reminder that all life can be redefined. Beyond symbolising Resurrection, the installation embodies a promise for the future, where art and nature intertwine to heal past wounds.

Resurrection also tells the story of Hà Nội – its people, their resilience, and their ability to rise again after life’s storms. The sculpture will be officially unveiled on April 22, at 4pm at Cổ Tân Square. It will remain as a permanent feature of the city’s public space, inviting all to reflect and connect with its narrative. — VNS