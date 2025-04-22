Beach city to offer visitors special activities over national holidays

ĐÀ NẴNG – Art exhibitions, sports and entertainment programmes will be scheduled on the central city’s beaches, public spaces and museums, to welcome visitors on the 50th anniversary of the country’s Reunification Day (April 30) and the national holiday for May 1.

A special ‘Blue Wave Dance’, a combined art space and check-in display will open on the pristine beaches of Mỹ An, Mỹ Khê, Biển Đông (East Sea), Nguyễn Tất Thành from April 26 - May 1.

Kite teams will fly their colourful painted creations on beaches every afternoon – the most crowded beach time – alongside lots of races, beach soccer and rugby games.

A display on beach environment protection from plastics, with paintings and posters, will be set up at the East Sea Park.

Bà Nà Hills Mountain resort will always be one of the most favourite destinations in the beach city, hosting many visitors to its blooming green spaces and parks.

Spring Hot Thần Tài Mountain will show a special animal action performance from April 30 through to September 2, with additional weekend acoustic performances between May and August.

Đà Nẵng Mikazuki Japanese Resorts&Spa will open a ‘Warriors Dance’ contest for families exploring the water park, with fire dances and musicals April 30 - May1.

Visitors will have the chance to taste Japanese cuisine at the outdoor water flooded Nami beach club, while listening to some fantastic DJ sets.

The newly-inaugurated Đà Nẵng City Museum will keep opening, free for everyone, for an exhibition with 70 art pieces between April 23-26.

The museum will be showing off Bài Chòi (traditional folk singing with card play), offering an augmented reality (AR) experience and putting many relics on display at 42-44 Bạch Đằng street.

A 3D mapping performance will be of particular interest for local residents, reviewing Đà Nẵng City's history past and present day in a 60-minute show over three nights of April 29-30 and May Day.

A special national flag check-in café site will open at Vietsense, 413 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, while the other cafes in the city will also be decorated with flags for Reunification Day.

There will be street music performances on the pedestrian space on the banks of the Hàn River every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, while street carnivals and Tuồng (Classic Drama) can be seen at stages on the east bank of the Rồng (Dragon) Bridge.

The city’s tourism association reported that 70 per cent of four and five-star hotels have already taken bookings for the five-day national holiday. VNS