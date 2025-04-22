Việt Nam aims to popularise folk culture at World Expo 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is promoting and popularising the quintessence of national culture to international visitors at the 8th World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Marking its eighth appearance at the leading event, Việt Nam once again reaffirmed its commitment to introducing its cultural heritages, the people and the special identity of the country to the global community.

Vietnamese artists performed a show Vẻ Đẹp Việt Nam (Beauty of Việt Nam) on April 19, during the first week of this year's expo, which captivating Japanese and international visitors.

"It is honourable for Việt Nam Pavillon to introduce to the Expo 2025 visitors the most unique folk music melodies of Việt Nam through the performances of talented artists from the National Academy of Music," said Deputy Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's International Cooperation Department, Trần Nhất Hoàng, at the opening show.

He hoped that the performance from the leading Vietnamese artists would leave the deepest impression on the audience.

Over the 30 minute-show, Japanese and international spectators enjoyed a colourful journey through the cultural essence of Việt Nam’s three regions – the North, South and the central localities.

Audiences also had the opportunity to directly experience traditional instruments including đàn bầu (monochord), t'rưng, k'long put, bamboo flute and traditional drums.

"This is the first time I have enjoyed traditional Vietnamese music," said a Japanese audience. "I am very impressed with the monochord. It looks very simple on the outside, but the monochord player needs to be very skillful in order to play a piece of music."

The show took place at the outdoor stage, one of five at World Expo 2025. It is located directly in the centre of the square, opposite the Việt Nam, France, US and Malaysia pavilions and close to the one of the hosts Japan.

The stage will be one of the regular venues for performing arts, exhibitions, cultural exchanges and other shows organised by the Việt Nam Pavillon during the six-month Expo 2025, which runs from April 13 to October 13.

The show was the first of a series of cultural and art activities by Việt Nam scheduled to take place during the Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Saxophonist Bảo Anh Taruki will be at the Expo from June 14 to 16. He will introduce his latest album Thanh Âm Thời Gian (Sound of Time) to audiences at the art and culture exchanges in Osaka.

"It is a nice surprise to me," said Bảo Anh. "It is amazing being invited to perform in Japan, my favourite country. "

Bảo Anh is one of most talented young saxophonists in Việt Nam. He graduated from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music and then continued to play with popular saxophonists Quyền Thiện Đắc and Trần Mạnh Tuấn.

He won the Best Saxophonist at the 2024 Music Band Festival held by Việt Nam Musicians' Association.

In August, more than 40 Vietnamese and Japanese dancers will perform the traditional yosakoi dance and introduce the special quan họ (love duet) folk singing from Bắc Ninh at the festival.

Việt Nam National Day on September 9 is expected to be a highlight, showcasing the richness of what the country can offer in terms of culture and the arts. — VNS