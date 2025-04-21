Vietnamese cuisine highly appreciated at Brunei’s Hari Raya Festival

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy’s booth was a standout attraction at the traditional Hari Raya Festival hosted by the Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week, captivating guests with the enticing aroma of phở (noodle soup) and nem rán (fried spring rolls) crafted by famous Vietnamese restaurant Yi’s Nation.

Originally a Western-style eatery, Yi’s Nation has undergone a transformation, blending traditional Vietnamese dishes like phở, bánh mì, fresh and fried spring rolls, and signature Vietnamese salads into its menu. Each dish tells a story of culture, family memories, and homeland pride, as showcased at the festival.

The festival brought together nearly 20 overseas representative agencies, each showcasing uniquely themed booths highlighting their national identities, contributing to an atmosphere of unity, friendship, and rich cultural identity.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is the most important festival for Muslims. It is a time of reunion, with families and friends gathering to enjoy traditional dishes, share joyful moments, and celebrate with music and festivities.

With Islam as the official religion and Muslims comprising around 80% of Brunei’s 500,000 residents, the festival holds deep cultural significance in this sparsely populated Southeast Asian nation, where 76 per cent live in urban areas. – VNA/VNS