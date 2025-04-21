Documentary on 50-year transformation of HCM City goes to big screen

HCM CITY – A documentary series featuring the building and development of HCM City over the past 50 years is now available at BHD Thảo Điền Cinema in Thủ Đức City.

Produced by the HCM City Television Film Studio (TFS), the series titled Vượt Sóng - Câu Chuyện về Thành Phố 50 Năm Mùa Hoa Nở (Riding on Waves – A Story of HCM City through 50 Flower Bloom Seasons) aims to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The film is divided into three parts, directed by 12 experienced filmmakers such as Mỹ Khanh, Thu Trang A, Thu Trang B and others.

The first part, consisting of 12 episodes, features an overview of HCM City during 1975-1986.

It describes the joy and happiness of local authorities and citizens after national reunification and their great efforts in rebuilding the city.

The second part depicts the city from when the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy was officially implemented in 1986 until 1999.

The seven episodes reflect the dynamism of the city with the rapid growth of the economy and foreign investment, and the increased number of businesses, economic zones and new urban areas. The city's infrastructure and people’s lives were also improved.

The final part of the series, consisting of 16 episodes, describes HCM City as a modern and smart city, introducing its progress and results from 2000 to 2025.

In addition, the series features interviews with the witnesses of the city’s history and those who made great contributions to the city’s development.

Phạm Việt Phước, director of TFS, said that it was difficult for a television documentary to approach audiences, particularly young people, in the digital era. Therefore, TFS decided to bring Vượt Sóng to the big screen to attract more viewers.

Apart from the screening, TFS also hosts an exchange with audiences to help them understand more about the city's significant transformation and the people’s sacrifices in developing the country.

The Vượt Sóng - Câu Chuyện về Thành Phố 50 Năm Mùa Hoa Nở documentary is being screened at BHD Thảo Điền Cinema every Saturday until April 26. It is also being broadcast at 7:35pm daily on HTV9 until April 30.

Audiences can also watch the series on the YouTube channels of HTV and TFS. — VNS