HCM City unveils activities to mark 50th anniversary of liberation and reunification

HÀ NỘI — A wide range of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification will be held in HCM City from April 19-30.

Speaking at a press conference on April 18, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình highlighted the exceptional political significance of the event, saying that it is “a milestone event of half a century, significant for the entire country, and an event that also holds global importance.”

According to Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City, the atmosphere in the city is vibrant these days as every citizen eagerly awaits the event, which will include a variety of key activities.

The national commemoration ceremony will take place at 6:30 am on April 30, along Lê Duẩn Street, District 1, and other streets in the central districts of the city.

The parade, organised by the Ministry of National Defence, will feature four ceremonial formations, 36 military parade formations, and 12 civilian marching formations. Military parade contingents from Laos and Cambodia are also expected to participate.

In particular, a group of more than 100 representatives of overseas Vietnamese from over 25 countries and territories will join the parade celebrating the liberation of the South and national reunification for the first time.

Prior to the main ceremony, on April 29, HCM City will hold an incense and flowers ceremony to pay tribute to heroic martyrs. A separate ceremony to commemorate Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Tôn Đức Thắng will also be held the same day, organised jointly by the Government and City authorities.

The Colours of Uncle Hồ’s City Festival will take place from April 19 to 30. The event will feature a stunning 3D mapping art performance on the facade of the People’s Committee Headquarters (City Hall), blending lights, sound, and orchestral and choral music.

A highlight of the festival will be the drone show on the evening of April 19, where 2,000 drones will synchronise with artistic fireworks to create a breathtaking visual spectacle in the sky.

The Film and Photo Exhibition Echoes of the Great Spring Victory of 1975 will display 300 invaluable archival images and host open-air film screenings on April 27-28 at the Nguyễn Huệ - Ngô Đức Kế stage.

A special art programme titled Festival of National Reunification will also be held and broadcast live nationwide.

Simultaneously, HCM City will coordinate with central ministries and authorities to host celebratory artistic programmes including an outdoor performance A Country Full of Joy on April 20 at the Reunification Palace, a special symphony concert titled The Epic of Peace on the evening of 21 April 2025 at the Hồ Chí Minh City Opera House, among others.

According to Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, Director of the Department of Performing Arts, over 1,000 artists, both professional and unprofessional, will participate in the artistic activities. Notably, sensational young artists from much-anticipated programmes these days like Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi with Bros) or Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me By Fire Việt Nam) will also be invited.

"All of them have expressed pride in having the opportunity to perform at the event, confirming its significance, while spreading the pride, self-esteem, gratitude, and appreciation of the youth," he said.

The Inauguration Ceremony of the International Friendship Symbol will take place at 4:00 pm on April 29, at Bạch Đằng Wharf Park. This symbol honours and reflects the strong bonds of friendship between HCM City and localities around the world.

In addition to participating in the official commemorative events, international delegates and foreign correspondents will take part in guided tours of historical and cultural landmarks, scenic sites across the city, and attend meetings and exchanges with city leaders and local communities.

To facilitate media coverage, HCM City will host the Press Week from April 25 to May 1 specifically for foreign journalists, including war correspondents, reporters from countries that offered support for Việt Nam during the war, and overseas Vietnamese media - as a gesture of appreciation for their contributions and support during wartime.

The organisers revealed that 606 reporters from 81 domestic press agencies and 153 foreign journalists have registered to participate.

The Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of HCM City added that the event will host over 6,000 guests from central and international delegations. Additionally, around 10,000 people are expected to gather, including a large number of local residents lining the streets to watch the event.

“The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification takes place against the backdrop of significant achievements of the nation in various fields, including politics, economics, culture, foreign relations, and Party building,” said Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation Department Đinh Thị Mai.

“This is a special opportunity to promote Việt Nam and its people, as well as to showcase the nation’s strategic achievements, breakthroughs and potential in investment cooperation and the establishment of diplomatic relations with other nations.” VNS