HCM City to host numerous special events for 50th anniversary of National Reunification

HCM CITY — To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, HCM City will host a variety of special events, with a highlight being fireworks displays at 30 locations on the night of April 30.

The city will also conduct full-scale rehearsals for the military parade and mass march on April 18 and April 22 to ensure the success of the official parade.

This information was shared during a press conference on the city’s socio-economic situation held on April 10.

Regarding the entertainment activities for the April 30 holiday, Colonel Trần Văn Trung, Chief of Political Affairs of the City Command, announced that from 9:00 PM to 9:15 PM on April 30, the city will hold fireworks displays at 30 sites, the most ever, including two high-altitude displays at the Sài Gòn River Tunnel area in Thủ Đức City and Bến Dược Temple in Củ Chi District.

Additionally, high-altitude fireworks shows will be held on April 19 and April 26 at Sài Gòn River Park in Thủ Đức City, also from 9:00pm to 9:15pm.

Colonel Nguyễn Như Trúc, Deputy Chief of Political Affairs of Military Zone 7, added that the Ministry of National Defense is overseeing 23 key activities, including major rehearsals on Lê Duẩn Street in District 1 on April 18 and 22.

Military Zone 7 is responsible for certain components, while the rehearsals are being led by the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

The Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Public Security are collaborating on the military parade portion, which will include 36 formations from the armed forces and police.

HCM City is organising the mass march, which will include 12 formations and around 13,000 participants.

Military Zone 7 alone will contribute seven formations to the event.

These groups have already gathered for training and participated in rehearsals as part of the national plan.

Recently, Military Zone 7 and other units have received and hosted marching contingents from across the country, providing accommodations, meals, and support services for smooth training and preparation.

From now until April 30, personnel from the Ministry of National Defense and Military Zone 7 will also participate in various artistic performances.

Field surveys and the finalised organisation plan for the parade and march have already been coordinated by the Ministry of National Defense and HCM City to ensure a successful event.

The HCM City People’s Committee has completed the design for grandstands with 5,260 seats for delegates.

The parade and march areas will feature LED technology and will be equipped with large screens, augmented reality, video art, and 3D visuals to illustrate historical footage and graphic content throughout the event.

In addition to the 20 LED screens in the city center, HCM City also plans to mobilise 22 large LED screens in districts and Thủ Đức City, as well as commercial advertising screens, to allow the public to view the celebrations, military parade, and mass march. VNS