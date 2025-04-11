Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Swan Lake ballet glides onto the stage at Hồ Gươm Opera House

April 11, 2025 - 12:01
April 11, 2025 - 12:01
Forty dancers from Russian State Ballet will perform Swan Lake in Hà Nội. Photo Russian State Ballet

HÀ NỘI — The Russian State Ballet will perform Swan Lake at the Hồ Gươm Opera House April 11-12.

The timeless ballet masterpiece is one of the theatre's most classical repertoires. Swan Lake was composed by Tchaikovsky in 1875 and has retained its power and popularity ever since and it is still performed regularly by major ballet companies across the globe.

The theatre will bring Swan Lake to local audiences for the first time in Hà Nội downtown, with dancers Svetlana Ustyuzhaninova, Daria Loginova and Dmitry Kotermin.

In total the show will feature 40 dancers, under the direction of Gordeev Viacheslav Mikhaylovich.

He founded and headed Moscow's State Theatre 'Russian Ballet', where he staged about 30 ballets, such as Passacalia, The Meeting, The Steps and others. He is also the author of choreography reductions of Walpurgis Night, The Clocks Dance (from the Ponchielli’s opera La Jioconda), and ballets including Don Quixote, Paquita and Giselle.

With its talented artists and exquisite technique, the theatre has toured the world with this classic ballet and received acclaim from audiences and critics in over 40 countries.

- VNS

