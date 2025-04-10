Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa and Ninh Bình join hands to travel ‘green journey’

HÀ NỘI The three localities of Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, and Ninh Bình collaborated to organise a conference on Thursday for promoting and advertising tourism across the three provinces under the marketing umbrella: 'Green Tourism Journey'.

The event was held in Hà Nội within the framework of the ongoing Việt Nam International Travel Mart 2025.

The message that the provinces of Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, and Ninh Bình brought were themed 'Nghệ An Tourism – The Green Journey', 'Thanh Hóa Tourism – The Beauty of Four Seasons', and 'Ninh Bình – The Stunning Ancient Capital Region'.

In recent years, the tourism development collaboration among the three provinces has increasingly received greater attention, especially the coordination in promoting the unique tourism products, such as organising tourism conferences and welcoming Famtrip delegations from other provinces to survey their work.

These activities have attracted the attention of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration and the Việt Nam Tourism Association, and have been actively supported by the determined and focused leadership of the People’s Committees of Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa and Ninh Bình.

Through this event, the three provinces aim to promote and introduce the image of their destinations, offering new tourism products, services and major tourism events for 2025, with the goal of attracting tourists to all of the provinces.

They aim to build a united tourism image of the three areas, linking them to a 'green journey' with many exciting experiences with stronger cooperation activities, promotional connections, help with joint market positioning and introducing the 2025 stimulus programmes to the northern provinces. Additionally, they seek to create opportunities for tourism businesses in the three provinces to meet with tourism partners from across the country. VNS