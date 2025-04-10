BOND Quartet’s music video highlights Hạ Long Bay’s hidden beauty

HÀ NỘI — The breathtaking scenery of Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site adorned with thousands of karst limestone islands, takes centre stage in the latest music video by the renowned electric string quartet BOND.

This visual production captures the mesmerising beauty of sunrise over the sea, the vibrant daily life in local fishing villages, and the bay's distinctive natural marvels. Highlights include the iconic Kissing Rocks, the serene Oăn Beach, and the enigmatic Mắt Rồng (Dragon Eye) Island. Together, these elements form an inspiring portrait of the world-renowned natural wonder that is Hạ Long Bay.

The video was filmed shortly after BOND’s live concert in Hà Nội in October, with the all-female group dressed in traditional Vietnamese áo dài while performing Victory, one of their most iconic compositions.

Both the video and the concert were part of the annual 'Good Morning Việt Nam' series, a music project aimed at promoting tourism and channelling its profits toward charitable and social initiatives. This series is organised by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper in partnership with IB Group, a leader in international event management.

Editor-in-chief of Nhân Dân newspaper, Lê Quốc Minh, expressed confidence in the video’s impact, saying: “We believe that featuring the world heritage site Hạ Long Bay in this music video will create a stronger connection with both domestic and international audiences, particularly music enthusiasts around the globe.”

Producer Nguyễn Thùy Dương, Chairman of IB Group Vietnam, shared insights about the unique challenges of the filming process. The video was shot in remote, untouched areas of Hạ Long Bay, inaccessible to tourists, leaving the crew with unforgettable experiences.

“One of the most demanding scenes was filming BOND performing on a floating stage at sea. We had to time it precisely with the tide, waiting for the water to recede just enough to prevent flooding the stage and damaging equipment, and then working quickly to finish before the water dropped further and exposed the stage,” Dương explained.

Copies of this special music video were distributed to representatives of Quảng Ninh Province, hospitality groups, airlines and television networks to broaden its reach. The production aims to highlight Vietnamese culture and attract more visitors, both locally and internationally.

Prior to BOND’s involvement, the renowned Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny G was the inaugural international artist in the 'Good Morning Việt Nam' series. After his performance in Hà Nội in November 2023, a music video featuring his rendition of Going Home at several iconic landmarks in the capital city was released in April 2024. VNS