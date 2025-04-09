Đông Hồ folk paintings, quan họ singing introduced in Paris

PARIS — A cultural event showcasing the heritage of Việt Nam's northern region of Kinh Bắc – a land with long history and ancient culture in the country was held in Paris on April 7.

Titled “Vietnamese Cultural Night – Essence of Kinh Bắc Heritage”, the programme was jointly organised by Bắc Ninh province and the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France.

The event featured two cultural treasures, Đông Hồ folk paintings and quan họ (love duet) folk singing, offering French audiences and the Vietnamese community in France an opportunity to experience these traditional art forms.

The initiative comes as Việt Nam is seeking UNESCO's recognition of Đông Hồ folk paintings as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, with a decision expected in December 2025.

From the reception, guests were immersed in a traditional setting, welcomed by artisans and performers in Bắc Ninh attire. The audience engaged in hands-on activities such as woodblock printing, calligraphy, and traditional toy-making under artisan guidance. A video presentation on Đông Hồ paintings was also featured, followed by live demonstrations.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh provincial People Committee Lê Xuân Lợi said the province has been preparing for the UNESCO's recognition since 2019, including the establishment of a conservation centre for the folk painting. The province aims to promote and safeguard this fading craft internationally.

Việt Nam's Tourism Ambassador to France Anoa Suzzanne Dussol Perran expressed her strong support, calling Đông Hồ a deeply rooted cultural expression that deserves global attention. She welcomed the opportunity to help bring Vietnam's local products and culture to a broader audience.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng emphasised the key role of culture in bridging nations and fostering mutual understanding. He noted that cultural exchanges help build trust and respect, laying a solid foundation for broader cooperation across various fields.

Beyond the celebration, the event served as a platform for cultural diplomacy, aiming to strengthen ties and preserve national heritage. VNA/VNS