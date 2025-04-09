Politics & Law
Đông Hồ folk paintings, quan họ singing introduced in Paris

April 09, 2025 - 14:18
PARIS — A cultural event showcasing the heritage of Việt Nam's northern region of Kinh Bắc – a land with long history and ancient culture in the country was held in Paris on April 7.

Artisan Nguyễn Đăng Tâm introduces to visitors various materials, wooden blocks and printing techniques of Đông Hồ paintings. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thu Hà

Titled “Vietnamese Cultural Night – Essence of Kinh Bắc Heritage”, the programme was jointly organised by Bắc Ninh province and the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France.

The event featured two cultural treasures, Đông Hồ folk paintings and quan họ (love duet) folk singing, offering French audiences and the Vietnamese community in France an opportunity to experience these traditional art forms.

The initiative comes as Việt Nam is seeking UNESCO's recognition of Đông Hồ folk paintings as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, with a decision expected in December 2025.

From the reception, guests were immersed in a traditional setting, welcomed by artisans and performers in Bắc Ninh attire. The audience engaged in hands-on activities such as woodblock printing, calligraphy, and traditional toy-making under artisan guidance. A video presentation on Đông Hồ paintings was also featured, followed by live demonstrations.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Bắc Ninh provincial People Committee Lê Xuân Lợi said the province has been preparing for the UNESCO's recognition since 2019, including the establishment of a conservation centre for the folk painting. The province aims to promote and safeguard this fading craft internationally.

Việt Nam's Tourism Ambassador to France Anoa Suzzanne Dussol Perran expressed her strong support, calling Đông Hồ a deeply rooted cultural expression that deserves global attention. She welcomed the opportunity to help bring Vietnam's local products and culture to a broader audience.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng emphasised the key role of culture in bridging nations and fostering mutual understanding. He noted that cultural exchanges help build trust and respect, laying a solid foundation for broader cooperation across various fields.

Beyond the celebration, the event served as a platform for cultural diplomacy, aiming to strengthen ties and preserve national heritage. VNA/VNS

Museum shines bright

A private art glass collection by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, will soon be open to public at his museum in Ba Vì District on the western outskirts of Hà Nội. With around 1,500 rare objects, mostly made of glass, the museum offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people to explore the art of glass from around the world. Please take a look at the exhibits!
Sustainable tourism network introduced in Quảng Ngãi

The first union of community-based sustainable tourism co-operatives has been introduced in the central province, with the involvement of six community-based tourism groups, aiming to promote visits to the rural areas, showcase traditional culture and support improved livelihoods among communities.

