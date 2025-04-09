Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Hải Dương’s tourist arrivals surge during holiday

April 09, 2025 - 11:34
Hải Dương has seen a sharp increase in the number of tourist arrivals to its scenic spots and historical relic sites during these days.

HẢI DƯƠNG – The northern province of Hải Dương saw a sharp increase in the number of tourist arrivals to its scenic spots and historical relic sites during the Hùng Kings' Commemoration Day holiday from April 5-7.

Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc special national heritage site in Chí Linh City. Photo vietnamtourism.gov.vn

The Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc special national heritage site in Chí Linh City welcomed some 17,600 visitors, a remarkable 6.5-fold rise compared to the same period in 2024. According to deputy head of the relic site management board Nguyễn Văn Cường, alongside domestic tourists, the destination also hosted international delegations.

Earlier, the Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc spring festival received 68,000 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 42 per cent. The growing number of visitors to this special national heritage site since the beginning of the year affirms its unique value, innovation in management, heritage preservation, as well as its increasing appeal.

Over the recent past, special attention has been given to preserving and promoting the site's value. The cultural, religious, and spiritual values found here stem from the traditions of patriotism, resistance against foreign invasion, and national pride.

In Ninh Giang District, about 1,000 visitors came to explore historical sites and enjoy the scenery at the Tranh Temple, the Khúc Thừa Dụ Temple, and the Hồng Phong water puppet village. Particularly, the water puppet village received bookings from international tourist groups interested in learning about the art.

At the special national heritage sites in Cẩm Giàng District, visitor numbers also showed significant improvements. Deputy dead of the district relic site management board Hà Quang Thanh reported that the Mao Điền Temple of Literature and the relic cluster of Xưa Temple - Giám Pagoda – Bia Temple welcomed around 2,500 visitors, an increase of about 30 per cent thanks to the three-day holiday and favourable weather conditions. The management board arranged tour guides and ensured proper reception of tourists at these sites.

Other attractions that drew large numbers of visitors included the Cao An Phụ Temple and Cò (stork) islet in Thanh Miện District. VNA/VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Hải Dương exports pomelo to EU

The first shipment of circus fruits from Hải Dương to the EU this year consists of Tân Lạc red-fleshed pomelos and green-skinned ones grown in Hòa Bình Province.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Museum shines bright

A private art glass collection by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, will soon be open to public at his museum in Ba Vì District on the western outskirts of Hà Nội. With around 1,500 rare objects, mostly made of glass, the museum offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people to explore the art of glass from around the world. Please take a look at the exhibits!
Life & Style

Sustainable tourism network introduced in Quảng Ngãi

The first union of community-based sustainable tourism co-operatives has been introduced in the central province, with the involvement of six community-based tourism groups, aiming to promote visits to the rural areas, showcase traditional culture and support improved livelihoods among communities.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom