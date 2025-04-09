HẢI DƯƠNG – The northern province of Hải Dương saw a sharp increase in the number of tourist arrivals to its scenic spots and historical relic sites during the Hùng Kings' Commemoration Day holiday from April 5-7.

The Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc special national heritage site in Chí Linh City welcomed some 17,600 visitors, a remarkable 6.5-fold rise compared to the same period in 2024. According to deputy head of the relic site management board Nguyễn Văn Cường, alongside domestic tourists, the destination also hosted international delegations.

Earlier, the Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc spring festival received 68,000 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 42 per cent. The growing number of visitors to this special national heritage site since the beginning of the year affirms its unique value, innovation in management, heritage preservation, as well as its increasing appeal.

Over the recent past, special attention has been given to preserving and promoting the site's value. The cultural, religious, and spiritual values found here stem from the traditions of patriotism, resistance against foreign invasion, and national pride.

In Ninh Giang District, about 1,000 visitors came to explore historical sites and enjoy the scenery at the Tranh Temple, the Khúc Thừa Dụ Temple, and the Hồng Phong water puppet village. Particularly, the water puppet village received bookings from international tourist groups interested in learning about the art.

At the special national heritage sites in Cẩm Giàng District, visitor numbers also showed significant improvements. Deputy dead of the district relic site management board Hà Quang Thanh reported that the Mao Điền Temple of Literature and the relic cluster of Xưa Temple - Giám Pagoda – Bia Temple welcomed around 2,500 visitors, an increase of about 30 per cent thanks to the three-day holiday and favourable weather conditions. The management board arranged tour guides and ensured proper reception of tourists at these sites.

Other attractions that drew large numbers of visitors included the Cao An Phụ Temple and Cò (stork) islet in Thanh Miện District. VNA/VNS