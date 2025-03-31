Hải Dương's industrial parks attract $419 million in Q1

HẢI DƯƠNG — In the first quarter of this year, industrial parks in Hải Dương, including An Phát 1, Kim Thành 2 (Phase 1), Cẩm Điền - Lương Điền, Cộng Hòa, Lai Cách, Lai Vu, Phúc Điền Expansion, Phú Thái, Gia Lộc and Đại An, attracted investment projects totalling about US$419 million.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) accounted for $125 million, while domestic direct investment (DDI) reached over VNĐ6.9 trillion ($270 million), according to the Hải Dương Industrial Zones Authority.

The province now has 18 industrial park infrastructure projects, comprising two FDI projects with a total registered capital of around $74 million and 16 DDI projects totalling about VNĐ23.6 trillion.

Hải Dương is also home to 432 secondary investment projects, including 334 FDI projects from 23 countries and territories with a total registered capital of about $6.7 billion and 98 DDI projects with over VNĐ22.7 trillion.

To achieve its goal of attracting at least $1 billion in FDI and more than VNĐ8.5 trillion in DDI, the Hải Dương Industrial Zones Authority and industrial park infrastructure investors have outlined specific targets.

Đại An Industrial Zone Infrastructure Development Co Ltd aims to attract $500 million in FDI and VNĐ1.7 trillion in DDI for Đại An Industrial Park Expansion.

Đại Dương Co Ltd is aiming for $150 million in FDI and VNĐ500 billion in DDI for Lai Cách Industrial Park.

With Phúc Điền Expansion Industrial Park, Trung Quý - Bắc Ninh Investment JSC seeks to attract $100 million in FDI and VNĐ2 trillion in DDI.

Lai Vu Co Ltd plans to secure VNĐ1 trillion in DDI for Lai Vu Industrial Park, while An Phát High-Tech IP No.1 JSC aims to attract $25 million in FDI for An Phát 1 Industrial Park.

Head of the Hải Dương Industrial Zones Authority, Lê Trung Kiên, said that the authority intensified administrative reforms and legal support for businesses.

Key improvements include cutting the processing time for new investment registration certificates and amendments to eight days, down seven and two days from the standard requirement, respectively. The approval time for both construction permits for new projects and renovation permits was also reduced to 15 days, a reduction of five days each.

Under Hải Dương Province’s 2021-30 Master Plan with a vision to 2050, the province has approved 32 industrial parks with a total planned area of around 5,661 hectares.

To date, 18 industrial parks have been built, covering over 2,973 hectares. The occupancy rate of these industrial parks reached over 58 per cent.

The master plan also envisions a specialised economic zone as a key driver of Hải Dương’s economic growth, particularly after 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS