Central hub launches key projects in data centre, semiconductor and AI

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng International Data Centre JSC (Việt Nam) has officially launched the largest hub of its kind at the city’s Hi-tech Park, offering a smooth operation of a 1,000-racks system.

That includes ten racks for cloud computing services, AI applications, cyber security, with a total investment in the first phase of VNĐ800 billion (US$32 million).

It’s one of a series of remarkable projects in the city, and a keystone of the Đà Nẵng’s ambitious goal of being a global semiconductor and AI manufacture centre by 2030.

The Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (HPIZA) said the project, invested by by IDC Joint-Stock Company, commenced the building just three months after getting the investment certificate.

The data centre, which covers 2ha, will be designed with the globally-adopted TIA-942 Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard for Data Centres, with liquid cooling and a fanwall, as well as power usage effectiveness.

The data centre project should be operational between 2026 and 2027, IDC Joint-Stock Company said, adding that it plans to invest VNĐ1.2 trillion ($48 million) in the second phase.

A series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperations in training programmes on conductors and AI and five other investment certificates worth nearly $300 million, were signed by the city and partners and investors at the City Partnership Forum-Đà Nẵng in January.

Đà Nẵng has attracted more than a thousand projects with a total investment of $4.35 billion, of $3.55 billion contributed by six industrial parks, the Hi-Tech Park and the IT Park.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the city’s Reunification Day, the Đà Nẵng Semiconductor & AI Research and Training and Centre (DSAC), in cooperation with partners Synopsys, Gasa Holdings, TreSemi and Intel Việt Nam, opened a training course for the top 80 trainees in the sector.

DSAC also reported that more than 400 students have been enrolled for human resources training programmes in Đà Nẵng since last year, while the other 100 final-year students have been receiving up-skilling courses to increase in manpower in the city.

The first training courses for 22 trainers in microchip design, and 17 other trainees in Assembling, Testing and Packaging (ATP) by Arizona State University have already begun in the city.

Six universities in Đà Nẵng have inked MoUs on hi-quality human resources with DSAC, and the first global standard lab was built at DSAC with funding and assistance from Synopsys, Intel, Sovico and Tresemi.

A report from DSAC unveiled that Grovf Inc, a Datacentre Fabric Company from Armenia, has registered a research project on the development of Data Processing Unit (DPU) chip at the Đà Nẵng Software Park No 2 (SP2).

It said the company, which has created solutions for 400/800Gbps network scale-out and scale-up for Amazon, Google, Facebook, would introduce the first chip designed by Vietnamese engineer in providing service for data centres in 2025-27.

Last month, SkyeChip, a chip design from Malaysia, was granted an investment certificate at the Đà Nẵng SP2.

To date, 14 key businesses operating chip design and semiconductor including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now is Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam from the US, Ideas2Silion Việt Nam, Korea, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech và Acronics have established operation in the city.

Partners from Việt Nam and Korea have also agreed five deals on cooperation and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in medical, healthcare in Đà Nẵng.

South Korea’s LG Electronics plans to introduce its R&D centre to the city, while Samsung has established a Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) at Đà Nẵng-Duy Tân University.

The Việt Nam-Korea Information Technology and Communications University has been seeking co-operation with LG Electronics R&D Việt Nam, and the University of Northhampton, in the UK, in digital human resources and application research in hi-tech industries. VNS