Vietjet deploys aircraft for Việt Nam's mission team to aid Myanmar earthquake relief

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet Air on March 30 operated two special flights from Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, transporting 106 rescue and relief soldiers from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defence to Myanmar.

The flights also carried search and rescue dogs and more than 60 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including medical equipment and food supplies, to support relief efforts in Yangon.

Vietjet CEO Đinh Việt Phương emphasised the airline’s commitment to emergency response.

He said: “Always ready for special flights, Vietjet has quickly carried out the necessary preparations and successfully completed two flights transporting the emergency rescue delegation to Myanmar, promptly supporting the relief efforts for the earthquake victims.”

Upon arrival at Yangon Airport, relief personnel, alongside Vietjet staff, swiftly unloaded supplies and transported them to affected areas. Vietnamese police and military officers joined search and rescue operations, provided medical aid and assisted in disaster recovery efforts.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 resulted in over 1,700 fatalities, nearly 3,500 injuries and widespread destruction. The powerful tremors were also felt in Thailand and Việt Nam.

Vietjet has a history of participating in humanitarian missions, having previously carried out relief flights during the 2018 Indonesia earthquake and tsunami, as well as Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013. — BIZHUB/VNS