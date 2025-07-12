Czech businesses ramp up pursuit of opportunities in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — From traditional sectors such as energy and transport to advanced industries like aerospace, defence, and nuclear research, Czech enterprises are increasingly turning their attention to Việt Nam. Long-standing diplomatic ties, a strong Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, and Việt Nam’s continuously improving investment climate are driving the two nations towards deeper economic engagement.

A business networking seminar between Việt Nam and the Czech Republic, held in Hà Nội on July 11, highlighted this growing trend. The event was part of the official visit to Việt Nam by Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Lukas Vlcek, drawing nearly 100 representatives from government agencies, trade promotion bodies, and business communities of both countries.

Addressing the seminar, Minister Vlcek emphasised that Việt Nam is one of the Czech Republic’s most important trading partners in Southeast Asia. Bilateral trade has exceeded US$2 billion and continues to grow at an annual pace of around 4.5 billion Czech korun — a figure that is expected to rise in the coming years.

“Việt Nam is a dynamic market, with average GDP growth above 7 per cent over the past decade and a strategic location at the heart of ASEAN. The country is increasingly positioning itself as an attractive destination for international businesses,” Vlcek said.

He also underlined the contribution of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic — numbering over 70,000 people — to the country’s economic and social life. Calling Việt Nam a 'second homeland' for the Vietnamese diaspora in Europe, he shared that he himself was born in a region with a strong Slovak-speaking population, which has helped him appreciate and understand the deep ties between the two countries.

During the seminar, four leading Czech enterprises showcased their key sectors. These included PBS Group — a major industrial player in aerospace and energy; the Research Centre Řež — a state-run institute specialising in nuclear technologies; and two prominent law firms, Brož Brož Vala and Pelikán Krofta Kohoutek, known for their expertise in immigration, investment law, and work permits. Other Czech companies also expressed keen interest in Việt Nam, particularly in defence, transport, aviation, renewable energy, and mining.

Minister Vlcek noted that several economic and investment cooperation projects are already underway, notably the planned construction of an automotive manufacturing plant in Quảng Ninh Province by Škoda Auto, and the acquisition of a controlling stake in the Mông Dương 2 power plant.

To further promote bilateral cooperation, the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade is planning a series of upcoming events, including the next session of the Intergovernmental Committee and a business forum in Hà Nội, alongside participation in specialised trade fairs in Việt Nam.

Minister Vlcek highlighted the Việt Nam Mining Expo 2026 as a key event that the Czech Republic would actively support, aiming to help businesses from both sides forge long-term partnerships.

The seminar concluded with a B2B networking reception, where delegates held direct discussions to explore concrete investment opportunities. The event marked a significant step forward as Việt Nam and the Czech Republic enter a new phase of substantive, broader, and more effective economic cooperation. — VNS