HCM City set to host laboratory expo Analytica Vietnam

HCM CITY — The biennial International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, Diagnostics, and Biotechnology will return to HCM City on Wednesday, according to its organisers.

Analytica Vietnam 2025, organised by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information and Statistics and Germany’s Messe München GmbH company, will showcase technologies, equipment and solutions from leading manufacturers and distributors of laboratory instruments, analytical tools and technologies.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Vũ Anh Tuấn, deputy head of the agency, which belongs to the Ministry of Science and Technology, said the event would feature over 300 booths set up by 150 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories.

Germany, the US, the UK, France, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore, China, India, and Vietnam would be among the countries represented, he said.

They would bring brands such as ITS Vietnam, DKSH, HTI Scientific, Waters, Shimadzu, Anton Paar, Merck, Leco, 2H Instruments, Kimteco, Hóa Việt, Văn Minh, Mettler Toledo, Metrohm, and Việt Nguyễn, he said.

“The exhibition offers a valuable opportunity for scientific and technological organisations, enterprises, universities, hospitals, laboratories, analytical and diagnostic service providers, associations, and industry professionals to explore cutting-edge technologies, the latest equipment, and advanced solutions from around the world.”

In recent years the Vietnamese Government has consistently recognised enterprises as central to innovation, prioritising technological advancements to boost productivity, competitiveness and overall economic strength.

“One key driver of Việt Nam’s laboratory, analytical, diagnostic, and biotechnology market is the Government’s investment in healthcare infrastructure, including the development and expansion of medical facilities, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.”

Organisations and enterprises in the sector are also increasing investment in research facilities, laboratories, analytical and diagnostic centres, and quality control institutions, further accelerating industry growth, he said.

Michael Wilton, CEO of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Messe München GmbH and organiser of the exhibition, noted that Việt nam’s rapid industrialisation and growing emphasis on quality standards in pharmaceuticals, food safety, biotechnology, and environmental analysis have fuelled strong demand for advanced laboratory solutions.

“With the establishment of Việt Nam’s first pharmaceutical industrial park and the government’s commitment to research and innovation, Analytica Vietnam serves as a key gateway for international companies entering the market and for local businesses seeking world-class expertise and technology.”

Since its inception, the exhibition has steadily grown in scale and influence, with this year’s edition set to be the largest yet, he said.

A key highlight would be the German, Singapore and China Pavilions, the most significant national representations ever seen at Analytica Vietnam, he said.

“This reflects the increasing international interest and demand for laboratory solutions in Việt Nam and the wider region.”

New and enhanced features this year include the Lab Design and Construction Forum, focusing on sustainable and efficient laboratory infrastructure; LIVE LAB – the first operational live laboratory on an exhibition floor in Southeast Asia, offering real-time demonstrations and expert interactions; the Startup Pavilion, showcasing emerging innovations from new market players; the Innovation Zone, highlighting breakthrough technologies transforming the laboratory sector; and Exclusive Lab Tours, providing behind-the-scenes access to leading research and testing facilities in Việt Nam.

A conference will see renowned experts discussing key industry trends, regulatory developments and emerging research.

Held at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 until Friday, the event expo to get 6,000 visitors.

The previous edition in 2023 attracted 150 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories and nearly 5,300 visitors. — VNS