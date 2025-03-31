SJC, ring gold prices exceed VNĐ101 million for the first time

HÀ NỘI — The domestic gold market continued to see strong growth on Monday, with both gold ring and SJC bar prices hitting all-time highs.

At 2.30pm, Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC), DOJI and Phú Quý Group all quoted SJC gold bars at VNĐ99.5 million (USS$3,890.52) per tael for sellers and VNĐ101.8 million for buyers, the highest levels in history.

These figures rose by VNĐ1.1 million from the previous day.

Similarly, gold rings also witnessed significant increases to VNĐ99 million-VNĐ99.5 million per tael for sellers and VNĐ101.2 million- VNĐ101.8 million per tael for buyers.

The increase is being driven by the sky-rocketing gains of the international gold price.

Spot gold prices soared above $3,100 per ounce for the first time on Monday following concerns around US President Donald Trump's tariffs and geopolitical worries, sparking a fresh wave of investments into the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold prices hit a record high of $3,106.5 per ounce. — BIZHUB/VNS