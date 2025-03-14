Gold prices break all records

HÀ NỘI — On March 14, domestic gold prices surged in line with global trends, shattering previous records and reaching VNĐ95 million (US$3,730) per tael.

The Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) listed SJC gold bar prices at VNĐ92.9 and 94.4 million per tael for buyers and sellers.

These figures mark an increase of VNĐ1.1 million per tael for buying and VNĐ900,000 per tael for selling compared to the morning of March 13.

Meanwhile, Bảo Tín Minh Châu Co., Ltd. listed the buying and selling price of SJC gold bars at VNĐ93 million and VNĐ94.4 million per tael, respectively.

SJC gold bars have been breaking records continuously for the past three days. Since the beginning of the year, SJC gold bar prices have risen by over VNĐ10 million per tael.

Gold ring prices also continued their strong upward trend, maintaining a higher value than SJC gold bars.

Bảo Tín Minh Châu listed gold ring prices at VNĐ93.4 for buying and 95 million for selling per tael, an increase of VNĐ900,000 per tael compared to the morning of March 13.

Other gold trading companies also raised their gold ring prices, nearing the VNĐ95 million per tael mark.

Phú Quý Jewelry listed gold ring prices at VNĐ93.3 and 94.9 million per tael, while DOJI Group set its rates slightly higher at VNĐ93.4 million and 94.9 million per tael for buyers and sellers.

Similar to gold bars, gold rings have continuously set new records and since the start of 2025, gold ring prices have surged by over VNĐ11 million per tael.

On the international market, gold was quoted at $2,986 per ounce, up $61 per ounce compared to the morning of the previous day. The international gold price is equivalent to nearly VNĐ93 million per tael.

Currently, domestic gold prices are approximately VNĐ1-2 million per tael higher than international gold prices. — BIZHUB/VNS