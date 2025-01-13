Gold prices hit new peak

HÀ NỘI — The prices of SJC-branded gold bars have surged by VNĐ2.6 million (US$102.5) per tael since the beginning of 2025.

In the weekend session, the prices were listed at VNĐ84.8 million and VNĐ86.8 million per tael for sellers and buyers compared to the level of VNĐ82.2 million and VNĐ84.2 million on January 1's trade.

This level is forecast to maintain throughout this week.

Gold trading companies, such as the Saigon Jewellry Company (SJC), Bảo Tín Minh Châu Co. Ltd, Doji Group, and Phú Quý Gold Investment Joint Stock Company, reported their gold bar prices at VNĐ86.8 million per tael.

In tandem with this upward trend, gold ring prices have risen by approximately VNĐ400,000 to 500,000 per tael. Bảo Tín Minh Châu listed its Thăng Long Dragon gold rings at VNĐ85.5 million for buying and VNĐ86.9 million for selling on January 12. This reflects an increase of VNĐ400,000 per tael on the buying side and VNĐ500,000 per tael on the selling side compared to the morning of January 11. The buying-selling price difference is VNĐ1.4 million per tael.

Domestic gold prices have now seen four consecutive strong increases, pushing gold bar and jewelry prices to their highest levels in a month.

Globally, gold ended the week on an upward trajectory, gaining approximately two per cent. The global gold price reached US$2,690 per ounce, equivalent to VNĐ84.42 million per tael (including taxes and fees). This represents a rise of VNĐ1.46 million per tael compared to the previous week. Gold prices increased despite downward pressure from rising US Treasury yields and the continuous strengthening of the US dollar. — VNS