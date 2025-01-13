Livestock law to promote business development

HÀ NỘI — The livestock law is expected to have a positive impact on the sustainable development of livestock businesses and across the industry as a whole.

This law, effective from January 1, 2025, prohibits animal husbandry in areas not permitted for livestock production in cities, towns and living quarters, with the exception of raising ornamental animals or raising animals in the laboratory, without polluting the environment.

It will essentially mean only larger businesses, with financial resources and available land and funds, can farm animals for food.

The complex disease situation and high animal feed prices have already seen the percentage of pig farming households decrease from 70 per cent to 49 per cent.

By the end of 2024, many households sold their pigs due to the new regulations. That will increase significantly market shares of the livestock enterprises.

Senior lecturer at the Institute of International Trade and Economics, at the National Economics University, Associate Professor, PhD Nguyễn Thường Lạng, said the law would make Việt Nam's livestock industry develop in line with livestock economics. This will increase the role of medium and large-scale enterprises, and meet international standards of the livestock industry's value chain.

At the same time, more management measures will be taken to increase both the quantity and quality of livestock supplies, in line with market rules.

The livestock industry's food chains will be built professionally, at each stage to ensure compliance with standards on technique, hygiene and quarantine of animals and plants, environmental protection and net emission reduction.

TPS Securities Company believes that the pig farming industry will undergo a profound reform in the 2025-26 period.

There will be changes in market supply and demand as consumers pay more and more attention to health and food safety issues.

In addition, the market share of large-scale enterprises with closed-loop farming is increasing due to the advantages of production costs and low loss rates.

Technology will be used more in the livestock sector to improve production efficiency, especially in farms.

According to TPS, Việt Nam's pork output in 2025 is expected to reach 3.8 million tonnes, up 3 per cent compared to 2024 thanks to expansion in the size of pig herds after recovering from the impact of Typhoon Yagi and with better control of African swine fever.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam's pork consumption is forecast to be around 3.9 million tonnes in 2025, up 3.3 per cent compared to 2024, and to reach 4.7 million tonnes in 2030, corresponding to an average growth rate of 3.1 per cent per year. — VNS