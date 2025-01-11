Freight transport via China-Việt Nam cross-border trains posts rapid growth

HÀ NỘI — The Nanning branch of China Railway Group Limited reported a sharp increase in freight transport on the China-Việt Nam cross-border railway last year, with trains departing from Guangxi carrying a total of 19,670 containers, marking a staggering annual increase of 1,153 per cent.

Notably, monthly freight volumes hit record highs five times during the year, in March, April, July, October and November.

Initially focusing on transporting construction materials and light industrial products, the railway’s cargo categories expanded to high-tech electronics, precision machinery, premium consumer goods and speciality farm produce. Its list of transported goods now encompasses 262 categories, sourced from 25 provinces and cities across China, with the trade route connecting to multiple ASEAN countries, including Việt Nam, Laos and Thailand.

Currently, the Nanning branch operates three fixed weekly cross-border freight trains running through the Việt Nam-China border, ensuring a steady supply of goods to the market. Daily freight services were also introduced in July last year. At the same time, a new route linking Guangzhou and Nanning (China), and An Viên (Việt Nam) was launched, creating a fresh cross-border corridor for exports from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area to Việt Nam.

Li Na, business director of the Nanning Public Transport Group Co., Ltd, said that its goods such as furniture, home appliances and ceramic tiles are now regularly transported to Đồng Đăng and An Viên in Việt Nam. Using the China-Việt Nam cross-border freight train has significantly reduced shipping times for the company. Its business activities have been expanded from Việt Nam to other ASEAN markets, including Cambodia and Thailand. — VNS