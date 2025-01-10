Bình Phước plans development of 35 industrial clusters with a total investment of $240 million

HÀ NỘI — Bình Phước Province aims to become an industrial hub by mobilising resources to develop a network of industrial zones in areas like Đồng Xoài, Chơn Thành, Đồng Phú, Hớn Quản and Phú Riềng.

As part of this strategy, the province is set to establish 35 industrial clusters across 11 districts and towns, requiring a total investment of VNĐ5.9 trillion (approximately US$240 million).

Bình Phước plans to develop 21 industrial clusters spanning 583 hectares during 2020-25. From 2025 to 2030, an additional 14 clusters will be added, bringing the total planned industrial cluster area in the province to 33 hectares per cluster.

Bình Phước aims for the industrial construction sector to make up 54 per cent of its economy by 2030 to become a modern, sustainable industrial province, according to Chairman Trần Tuệ Hiền.

Bình Phước prioritises high-value sectors like manufacturing, supporting industries, renewable energy, construction materials and information technology. In the processing industry, the province focuses on deep processing through cluster models, aiming to develop three key sectors, including cashew, rubber and wood, and food processing.

In 2024, Bình Phước’s industrial production continued to grow, playing a pivotal role in driving the local economy. The industrial construction sector contributed 5.1 percentage points to the province's GRDP growth.

According to Trương Quang Phúc, Acting Director of Bình Phước Statistical Office, the province’s industrial production index (IIP) in 2024 was estimated to have risen by nearly 18 per cent compared to 2023. — VNS