Đồng Nai breaks ground of nearly $240 million commercial centre

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of the southern province of Đồng Nai, in collaboration with Việt Phát Group JSC, on January 10 began work on an office leasing and commercial centre in Hiệp Hòa Ward, Biên Hòa City, with a total investment of over VNĐ6 trillion (US$236.4 million), making it one of the largest commercial centre projects in Việt Nam.

Construction of the nearly 12ha project is expected to complete in 2027. Once operational, the centre is hoped to welcome ten million visitors a year, and provide a series of high-end products which meet international standards.

Affirming that this is a key project of Đồng Nai, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Tấn Đức urged the relevant authorities to actively support and closely coordinate with the investor to address any difficulties and obstacles during the project implementation process, ensuring that it does not fall behind schedule.

He emphasised the need to strengthen communication and mobilise public support for the project, adding that Việt Phát and its partners should focus all available resources on the construction to ensure safety, quality and timely completion of the project. — VNS